ITE Management Continues to Expand North American Chassis Platform Through NACPC Acquisition

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Management L.P. ("ITE"), a leading alternative asset manager focused on industrial transportation and infrastructure, announced the acquisition of North American Chassis Pool Cooperative ("NACPC"), further scaling its premium North American chassis platform to more than 60,000 assets with national scale and broad market coverage for intermodal customers.

NACPC is an established and trusted provider of premium chassis serving major intermodal markets across North America. Its addition brings more than 20,000 chassis to ITE's platform, strengthening its presence across key freight corridors and expanding the range of leasing solutions available to customers.

"Milestone, Trend, and NACPC have each built strong businesses with their own identities, but they're united by a common approach: deep industry expertise, responsive service, and a commitment to quality," said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of NACPC. "Bringing these companies together creates a more powerful platform that expands our reach while continuing to deliver the reliable equipment and service our customers expect."

ITE's chassis platform now includes NACPC, Milestone Chassis, and Trend Intermodal, providing access to a young, diversified premium fleet, coast-to-coast coverage, and a broad range of solutions spanning term leases, daily rentals, chassis pools, and customized programs. All three businesses will initially continue to operate under their existing brands, with unified leadership under Mr. Hawkins as integration progresses.

"We see significant opportunity to create long-term value in the chassis market through focused expertise and operational excellence," said Jennifer Polli, Head of Intermodal at ITE Management. "Scaling our chassis leasing platform strengthens our commitment to this essential segment and reinforces ITE's core strategy."

The acquisition reflects ITE's disciplined approach to investing in critical transportation operating partners with durable, recurring cash flows and resilient assets that perform across market cycles. The transaction was completed through funds managed by ITE Management.

Advisors

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel and SMG Securities served as financial advisor to ITE Management. Butler Snow LLP served as legal counsel to NACPC.

About ITE Management

ITE Management L.P. is a global alternative investment firm that helps keep the world's supply chains moving. Founded in 2014, ITE owns and operates nearly $12 billion of industrial infrastructure assets across rail, intermodal, air, and various transportation verticals, as of July 2026. The firm focuses on essential-use, long-lived assets and seeks to generate durable value through stable lease profiles and long-term contracts. ITE combines operational expertise, data intelligence, and sector knowledge to support the future of global transportation. For more information, visit www.itemgmt.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Prosek Partners, [email protected]

SOURCE ITE Management L.P.