ITE Management Launches ITE Lending to Provide Senior Secured Aviation Financing

New lending platform brings together significant capital resources and deep aviation expertise to serve airlines, lessors, and aviation investors.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Management L.P. ("ITE"), a leading alternative asset manager focused on industrial transportation and infrastructure, today announced the formal launch of ITE Lending, a dedicated platform providing senior secured financing to commercial aircraft and engine borrowers globally.

The platform is supported by a substantial and diversified capital base, enabling ITE Lending to pursue aviation financing opportunities and provide tailored solutions to borrowers. The platform also benefits from strategic relationships with leading institutional investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.

ITE Lending is already active in the market, having committed to or closed senior secured aircraft and engine financings of nearly $100M. The platform serves airlines, lessors, and aviation investors across narrowbodies, widebodies, freighters, and engines of all ages, with every loan structured around the underlying asset and lease contract. The team combines aviation finance expertise with credit underwriting, bringing institutional discipline to a market that has historically underserved specialized asset-backed lending.

"The aviation finance market is best served by lenders who understand the asset as well as the credit," said Steve Mason, Managing Director and Head of Aviation at ITE Management. "ITE Lending combines deep expertise in aircraft, lease structures, and market cycles with committed capital, disciplined execution, and trusted financing partners to deliver financing solutions with certainty and speed."

"Aviation borrowers have historically had to choose between lenders with capital and lenders with expertise," said Ryan Jasinski, Head of Origination at ITE Management. "ITE Lending offers both. We can move quickly, structure around the specific asset and lease, and provide the certainty of execution that borrowers need to close."

For more information on ITE Lending go to: itemgmt.com/ite-lending

About ITE Management

ITE Management L.P. is a global alternative investment firm that helps keep the world's supply chains moving. Founded in 2014, ITE owns and operates nearly $12B of industrial infrastructure assets across rail, intermodal, air, and various transportation verticals, as of July 2026. The firm focuses on essential-use, long-lived assets and seeks to generate durable value through stable lease profiles and long-term contracts. ITE combines operational expertise, data intelligence, and sector knowledge to support the future of global transportation. For more information, visit itemgmt.com or LinkedIn.

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SOURCE ITE Management L.P.