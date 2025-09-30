iTeaworld Showcases Oolong Heritage at Northwest Tea Festival and Announces Chinese Traditional Jasmine Tea Collection

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iTeaworld, a brand dedicated to helping global tea enthusiasts better understand authentic Chinese tea, made its debut this past weekend at the Northwest Tea Festival in the United States. At the event, the brand unveiled its self-developed and designed "Oolong Tea Framework" for the first time, offering tea lovers a structured learning path from beginner to advanced levels.

Experience the vibrant tea-tasting atmosphere at the Northwest Tea Festival with iTeaworld! This short video captures the moments of sharing Oolong teas — from Wuyi Rock Teas grown in different soils to Shuixian teas aged across the years. It’s all about connection, flavor, and the joy of exploring authentic Chinese tea together. #OolongTea #TeaFestival #iTeaworld #ChineseTea #TeaCulture

During the instructional keynote speech "Oolong Tea: From Basics to Mastery," iTeaworld shared a comprehensive overview of the structured knowledge of oolong tea and introduced the specially compiled handbook "Oolong Tea Framework Guide." This initiative, proposed by the brand, was endorsed by the festival organizers, who happily put 3,500 copies of the handbook in the Northwest Tea Festival gift bags, ensuring that every attendee could take home a practical learning resource. The organizers commented that the Oolong Tea Framework Guide was a perfect educational journey through the history and production of Oolong Tea which is brewed and loved worldwide. They added all tea lovers could benefit from this guide to the world of "Black Dragon Tea".

At the interactive Tea Bar session curated by the festival organizers, invited professional tea artists were free to select the teas they wanted to present. Many chose iTeaworld's carefully curated tea collections, including the Guangdong Oolong Collection, oolong teas of different aging years, and oolong teas grown in varied soil conditions. Through these side-by-side tastings, attendees could directly experience how terroir and craftsmanship together shape the taste and flavor of tea. The discussions were lively, and for many participants, this was their first close encounter with authentic Chinese oolong tea.

Earlier this year in March, iTeaworld's Dancong Oolong was awarded the "the Premium Award for Best Long-Oxidized Oolong Tea"at the World Tea Expo, further demonstrating the brand's recognition among seasoned tea lovers and industry professionals. iTeaworld was founded on a simple yet steadfast belief: truly good tea should be transparent, traceable, and nourishing to both body and mind. The brand was created by a group of passionate Chinese tea enthusiasts, with the mission of helping tea lovers worldwide to better understand, confidently choose, and genuinely trust every cup of tea.

"At iTeaworld, we believe that authenticity is the key to understanding," said the brand spokesperson. "Our mission is to make Chinese tea more approachable and transparent, enabling tea lovers around the world not only to enjoy the authentic flavors of tea but also to appreciate the history, craftsmanship, and cultural significance behind every cup."

Looking ahead, in October this year, iTeaworld will launch its Traditional Jasmine Tea Scenting Series, reviving the ancient process of layering fresh jasmine blossoms with tea leaves. This series brings renewed vitality to a thousand-year-old craft. Alongside the teas, the brand will also provide a professional tasting guide, helping global consumers understand jasmine tea from multiple perspectives—including production techniques, tea bases, and regional variations—while also exploring its historical context and product diversity.

By combining traceability with cultural storytelling, iTeaworld is building more than just a tea brand. It is creating a platform that allows global tea lovers to truly understand authentic Chinese tea, serving as an important bridge between thousands of years of Chinese tea culture and today's international tea lovers and tea community.

For more information, please visit www.iTeaworld.com or our social media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Youtube and Facebook.

CONTACT: Yujie Zhang, [email protected]

SOURCE Iteaworld