iTechArt Group Announces New Office Location in London

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iTechArt Group, a leading provider of custom software development services, recently announced the opening of its newest office location at 41 Corsham Street, London, N1 6DR, U.K.

Located just a short four-minute walk from the Old Street Tube Station, iTechArt's new locale resides at the epicenter of East London's Tech City, also known as Silicon Roundabout. The new office will help to facilitate faster communication and support for iTechArt Group's current and potential clients in the area. The company plans to increase the number of employees in the London location in order to deliver the highest level of customer service as the business continues to grow in the future.

"With the tremendous growth, we've been experiencing, we felt it necessary to expand our presence in Europe to be closer to our increasing roster of clients," stated iTechArt's VP of Business Development Konstantin Tsybulko. "We already have many clients based in London and across the U.K. Having an office location there cements our commitment to providing those clients with the highest levels of support and service."

iTechArt Group is known around the world for providing the highest level of Agile development teams for all types of projects. The company has been operating for over 15 years, developing cutting-edge solutions involving a powerful combination of extensive expertise and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual and augmented reality, and IoT.

iTechArt Group has seen its crew grow from just 40 in 2009 to over 1,400 at present. The company's client roster includes over 200 active clients across all industries and domains, including Finance, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, High-Tech, Real Estate and more. Thus, the opening of the new London office is yet another achievement, along with iTechArt's success and growth trajectory this year. This growth was recently recognized when iTechArt Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in 2018.

In addition to the new London office, iTechArt Group has 14 global locations, including its headquarters in New York City.

About iTechArt Group

Founded in 2002, iTechArt Group helps VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies create robust, scalable products by building agile-dedicated teams for web, mobile, big data, QA and testing, and DevOps projects. To learn more about iTechArt Group, please visit https://www.itechart.com/.

