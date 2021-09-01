itel Acquires Emerge BPO; Jahani and Associates Serves as Emerge BPO's Exclusive Financial Advisor in Its Sale to itel

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, an international customer experience company born in the Caribbean, has acquired Emerge BPO, a Guyana headquartered outsourced operations company specializing in contact center solutions. The official announcement was made on July 28th.

Yoni Epstein, the Founder and CEO of itel stated, "We are delighted by the acquisition and believe the acquisition of Emerge BPO will take our services and offerings to another level and enhance the experience of each itel customer, including those carried over from Emerge."

The acquisition of Emergo BPO fits into itel's strategy to expand their contact center and work-at-home operations across the Caribbean, Latin America, United States and Canada. By purchasing Emerge BPO, itel has consolidated a significant portion of the Caribbean BPO market.

Adrian Collins, the Cofounder and CEO of Emergo BPO stated, "The partnership with itel will mark a fundamental shift in BPO services for the region making the Caribbean a premier nearshore outsourcing location for USA based companies. We are excited for the growth and expansion under itel and growth of the sector at large."

About itel

itel (formerly known as "itelbpo) is an award-winning international customer experience partner with operations across the Caribbean, Latin America, U.S., and Canada. itel's geo-diverse delivery platform and customized solutions provide the flexibility and responsiveness clients need to manage CX effectively in the new economy. Learn more at itelinternational.com

About Emergo BPO

Emergo BPO provides contact center solutions with offices in Guyana and Honduras native English speakers and close proximity to the USA. The Company is a cost-leader in the industry, while maintaining a high level of service due to its strategic location in Guyana.

About Jahani and Associates

Jahani and Associates is a lower middle market investment bank focused on cross border capital market transactions. Jahani and Associates has operations across North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Jahani and Associates served as Emerge BPO's exclusive financial advisor in its sale to itel.

SOURCE Jahani and Associates

