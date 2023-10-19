itel Continues Strong Growth Trajectory Despite Economic Headwinds and Looming U.S. Recession

News provided by

itel

19 Oct, 2023, 13:09 ET

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- itel has remained steadfast in its growth trajectory and continues to expand its nearshore footprint, even as many larger BPO competitors face deteriorating market valuations. Over the next 6-8 months itel will add over 800 seats to its Jamaica and Saint Lucia destinations and generate another 1,800 CX jobs in the region. Its recent win of two large brands in the Travel & Hospitality and Banking and Financial sectors further strengthen its position as the Caribbean's largest homegrown business process outsourcer (BPO).

Continue Reading
itel Saint Lucia
itel Saint Lucia

The global BPO sector has faced a challenging year marked by unstable macroeconomic conditions caused by global economic uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions, and inflationary pressures that have lowered consumer demand. Fears of a possible U.S. recession and economic downturn have led to widespread layoffs in many industries, such as those in the Tech sector, and stock devaluations for many publicly traded companies. BPOs have also been subject to much speculation about the effects of artificial intelligence (AI) with many who wonder how the technology will impact the outsourcing industry.

"There is no doubt that the last two years have been unsettling for many industries and there have been a lot of changes in the global BPO space, but brands have turned their attention to the LACA region because they see the value in a skilled multilingual workforce that is closer to home where they can reap cost benefits while still offering secure infrastructure," expressed Yoni Epstein, itel's Founding Chairman and CEO. "We've just landed two major brands, one in Travel and Tourism and the other in Banking and Finance, and we've developed a robust pipeline that we are confident will bolster our strategic growth plan."

Most recently, itel has attracted some key international recognitions for its continued success and performance in growing its client and employee talent bases. The company secured the only Star Performer designation within the Aspirant category on Everest's 2023 PEAK Matrix Assessment, a comparative analysis of top technology and CX providers. In addition, itel has been named one of the Top 100 Global Outsourcers by the IAOP (International Association of Outsourcing Professionals). In early 2024, itel will launch its newest facility in Belize where it's been testing the market for the past year. Client interest in new and diverse, somewhat untapped, markets, like Belize, are not waning and demonstrate their ongoing strategic interest, on which itel will continue to capitalize.

www.itelinternational.com 

SOURCE itel

Also from this source

itel's, Yoni Epstein, receives National Honor for His Contribution to the Business Process Outsourcing Sector

itel's, Yoni Epstein, receives National Honor for His Contribution to the Business Process Outsourcing Sector

On October 16, 2023, Mr. Yoni Epstein, CD, the founding Chairman and CEO of itel, the largest Caribbean born BPO, was presented with a national honor....
itel Named Star Performer and Top Aspirant in Everest's PEAK Matrix ® 2023 Assessment

itel Named Star Performer and Top Aspirant in Everest's PEAK Matrix ® 2023 Assessment

itel, an award-winning customer experience provider and the Caribbean's largest homegrown business process outsourcer (BPO) has now been named a top...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Travel

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.