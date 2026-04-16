itel Launches Personalized Training Podcasts - AI-Generated Agent Training

VIEUX FORT, Saint Lucia, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, a leading CX customer experience delivery partner, is strengthening its investment in employee development through innovative, technology-driven training initiatives aimed at building the next generation of industry leaders.

Yoni Epstein, CD - Founder and CEO of itel

In today's competitive CX landscape, workforce development has become a critical differentiator. Many studies conducted, note the correlation between training and employee satisfaction and performance. For example, according to Harvard Business School, organizations that prioritize structured training experience up to a 17% increase in productivity and 21% higher profitability.

Recognizing these trends, itel's CEO and Founder, Yoni Epstein, CD, states that "we have embedded employee development at the core of itel's business strategy, ensuring that team members are equipped with the skills, tools, and opportunities needed to grow in a fast-evolving digital environment."

A key component of this strategy is the upcoming launch of itel's AI-powered "Personalized Training Podcasts" – an extension of its itelligence® platform launched in 2024. itelligence® is an internally developed quality assurance (QA) and sentiment analysis tool powered by advanced AI technology. "This innovative platform analyzes individual agent calls to uncover customer and agent experience insights," states Epstein. "Now, the technology takes it one step further by identifying agent performance gaps and generating tailored training podcasts designed to address each employee's unique development needs."

By delivering personalized, on-demand learning content in a format that aligns with the modern content consumption habits of a young workforce, the platform enhances engagement while ensuring consistency in coaching and performance improvement. Referring to how studies have shown that more than 9 in 10 employees report higher engagement when training is relevant and personalized to them, Epstein explains that "making a personalized podcast based on real-world scenarios is a natural part of the technology's evolution."

As part of itel's targeted coaching model, the podcast supports full alignment between performance data and skills development initiatives, ensuring 100% compliance in coaching delivery. The initiative is projected to drive measurable results, including up to a 6% improvement in CSAT and QA scores, further strengthening client outcomes. "At itel, we believe that investing in our people is the most powerful way to drive long-term success," noted Epstein. "By leveraging AI and personalized learning, we are not only improving performance but also developing future leaders who will shape the next generation of the CX industry."

The company's focus on development also addresses a critical industry challenge: retention. Studies show that up to 40% of employees without proper training leave within their first year, while 94% say they would stay longer at companies that invest in their growth (ShiftLearning). According to Epstein, by prioritizing continuous learning, "itel is building a more engaged, skilled, and loyal workforce."

As digital transformation continues to reshape the global CX landscape, itel remains committed to combining human-centered leadership with advanced technology. Through initiatives like the itelligence® podcast and its broader training ecosystem, the company is redefining how organizations develop talent - creating a workforce that is not only high-performing, but future-ready.



For more information about itel, the Caribbean's largest homegrown BPO, visit www.itelinternational.com

SOURCE itel