itel Named Star Performer and Top Aspirant in Everest's PEAK Matrix ® 2023 Assessment

News provided by

itel

15 Sep, 2023, 08:40 ET

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, an award-winning customer experience provider and the Caribbean's largest homegrown business process outsourcer (BPO) has now been named a top Aspirant in Everest Group's 2023 Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, securing the only Star Performer designation amongst six competitors within the Aspirant category.

Continue Reading

The Everest PEAK Matrix ® assessment is an unbiased comparative assessment of top global CXM service and technology providers. This year's analysis included a total of 54 CXM service providers worldwide, which were evaluated through 4 key assessments that measured market impact, as well as vision and capability, which assesses a company's ability to effectively deliver services.  Insights are then used by enterprises to make critical business decisions that allow them to better calibrate their offerings to the needs of the market.

Last year, itel was named for the first time in the Aspirant category, lauded for its impressive market growth and service delivery value. Now, the company's formidable growth trajectory and rapid advancement in key capabilities, such as revenue generation, and technology investments, have resulted in the company's designation as a Star Performer.

Star Performers are only awarded to organizations that have consistently placed in the top quartile within their category, showing year over year improvement across Everest's key evaluation metrics. itel was certainly the standout as the only CXM provider within the Aspirant category to obtain this prestigious title, surpassing six other Aspirant competitors. A major accomplishment, considering what Everest called an "outsourcing slowdown" in 2022, caused by micro-economic challenges and concerns over market downturns.

By leveraging itel's flexible, geo-diverse operational model and ensuring greater cost efficiency through automation, AI and the latest CX technologies, the company was able to navigate uncertain market conditions, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to clients even during a challenging time within the BPO industry.

itel continues to be on the forefront of CXM delivery, operating across 7 countries throughout the Caribbean, Latin America and the U.S. The organization has proven to be a major contender, rapidly ascending among the world's top global CX players. With a focus on innovation, resilience, and flexibility, itel has proven itself adaptable to an ever-changing market and has shown itself to be an industry leader, as well as a company to watch.

For more information on itel, visit www.itelinternational.com

SOURCE itel

Also from this source

Jamaican Celebrity, Miss Kitty, Renews Brand Ambassadorship with itel

itel Recognized for its Impressive Growth and Contribution to Job Creation at this Year's GSAJ Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.