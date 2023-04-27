itel Once Again Listed as Leader on The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100, Receiving Three out of Four Distinguishing Stars

VIEUX FORT, St Lucia, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- itel has once again been named among the world's best outsourcing service providers in the IAOP's annual listing of The Global Outsourcing 100®. This is the second time that the Caribbean-born customer experience provider and business process outsourcer has been named a global "Leader", receiving three out of four distinguishing stars, an achievement that surpasses itel's scoring in the previous year, demonstrating the company's continued expansion, evolution, and increasing value proposition.

With 7,000 employees across 7 countries, itel has demonstrated incredible growth and resilience, expanding its footprint across the Caribbean, Latin America, and the U.S., even during one of the most challenging business years, with ongoing economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and market volatility touching almost every global industry.

"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year", said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "Your tenacity, grit and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we're pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence." "

In its seventeenth year, The Global Outsourcing 100® and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services.

Companies are evaluated based on four judging categories, and the final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, those who have demonstrated their global excellence. 2022 was the first year that itel was honored with a placement on the coveted list. This year, the company has once again been named in the "Leader" category, and was awarded special distinctions in three of four areas, including Customer References, Programs for Innovation and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility.

"We have long been considered the leader in nearshore outsourcing for the Caribbean and Latin America, so we are thrilled to receive this international recognition of our achievements. We thank the IAOP for shining the spotlight on the global BPO market and all that we, and other organizations, are doing to make an impact," stated Yoni Epstein, itel's Founding Chairman and CEO.

