itel Opens Customer Experience Center In Midwestern USA

The new Southern Indiana customer experience center will immediately create 150 jobs in the area this fall, with plans to expand to upwards of 300 employees in 2022. From this site, itel will handle customer care calls, chat and email support for a Fortune 500 luxury fashion retail brand. The site, formerly owned by another contact center, will be retrofitted in the 'itel way' to meet the contact center needs for its high-end retail client, which will offer above-average hourly rates for personalized customer experience delivery. Jeffersonville, Indiana is an ideal setting for itel's contact center, being a small vibrant town just one mile north of Louisville, Kentucky.

The announcement is part of a larger trend of contact center outsourcing moving closer to home – a trend that was greatly accelerated by the pandemic. Nearshore destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America (LACA) rebounded quickly after the initial downturn brought on by COVID, and have continued to see clients shift business from more traditional offshoring destinations in an effort to maximize on cost, culture and quality benefits through enhanced geo-diversity. Certain brands, itel's experience has shown, are committed to onshoring with specialized expertise delivered stateside.

"Having an enjoyable customer journey has become increasingly important to customers and is essential for companies that want to remain competitive," says Yoni Epstein, Founding Chairman and CEO of itel (formerly itelbpo).

"Our nearshore centers are fully equipped to enhance the customer journey at incredible cost-savings, yet some clients want to be onshore - no matter the price. Since expanding to the USA with our work-at-home operations in 2018, we have been eager as a company to officially land in America with a physical customer experience center."

"Now, with the onboarding of one of the highest grossing luxury retailers in the business, the opportunity has presented itself and the timing couldn't be better. We look forward to working with the people of Southern Indiana and creating careers that will support the local economy of Jeffersonville."

