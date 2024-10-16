itel Unveils New Artificial Intelligence Platform, itelligence®

Empowering Agents and Creating Efficiencies for Scale

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, the largest Caribbean-born business process outsourcer (BPO), just unveiled its newest technological innovation – itelligence®, a state-of-the-art platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), that will be used to enhance efficiencies within its contact center operations and augment the performance and capabilities of human agents. Held at itel's state-of-the-art Kingston facility, the intimate launch event hosted representatives from the local media, as well as leading members of the private and public sectors, to demonstrate how AI is changing things for the better in the BPO industry.

Yoni Speaking about the Power of AI to enable scale for clients and empower agents. Yoni moderates a panel on the how the role of the contact center agent will be elevated.

The event opened with a speech from itel's Founding Chairman and CEO, Yoni Epstein, CD, where he recounted the evolution of Jamaica's BPO industry, as well as the company's use of artificial intelligence. "We are using AI to make our business more efficient," stated Epstein, "It's about adopting, adapting, evolving and utilizing technology to become, not just a provider of human capital, but also technology capital."

Epstein also expressed that AI is not about job loss, but job transformation. "Our focus is human enhancement, giving human agents the information they need to work faster and with greater accuracy, while upskilling the nearshore workforce. We are creating a way forward for career building with agents who are less bogged down by mundane tasks and can focus on building specializations and advance in the industry."

Video presentations centered around the new platform's features and benefits, including the ability to quickly analyze data across a wider sample pool, then push out the information in real-time, leading to prompt interventions that allow for real-time coaching and training opportunities. A panel discussion titled, ""The Era of the Super Agent – Elevating Contact Center Roles with AI", allowed leading experts, including itel's Chief Technology Officer, Duane Williams, to explore how the power of AI-generated data is improving agent performance and ultimately customer satisfaction.

The decision to develop the technology in-house came about because it gave the company a greater ability to serve clients and meet regulatory requirements than using third party solutions. By training the AI to transcribe and analyze call data using the Caribbean accent, there is also a greater level of accuracy in the insights produced by the itelligence® platform.

By introducing and implementing this new AI platform, itel will have a leading edge over competitors and other BPO destinations because of the added value it is now able to provide to its clients. The event's main takeaway? AI is here to stay, but so are contact centers and human interaction.

