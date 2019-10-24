itelbpo Harnesses Gamification and Artificial Intelligence Technologies to Transform its Training and Development Across the Organization

Developed by Former Twitter and Google employee, Swapnil Jain, and his team of top data scientists based in Silicon Valley, Observe AI is a cloud-based platform that will integrate with an adaptive learning platform used by itelbpo to create targeted and individualized training for its team, as well as increase efficiency in training delivery.

With Observe AI, the call center can now undertake quality assurance audits on 100% of its calls. It uses the speech analytics to provide real-time prompts to their micro-learning platform that then creates targeted action and development plans using adaptive technologies and gamification. Furthermore, it will connect with the company's workforce solution to schedule the individualized training sessions, as well as link with a business intelligence tool to transform data into actionable insights.

"Average speech analytics tools fall short in integration and workforce performance," said itelbpo Founding Chairman & CEO, Yoni Epstein. "Observe AI is much more than just a speech analytics tool. It is intelligent and adaptable. It has the ability to integrate with other platforms and offers heightened data mining accuracy," he added.

The multifaceted platform will enhance performance, transparency and efficiency at all levels of the organization, but most especially those on the frontline responsible for providing daily customer and sales experiences for itelbpo's diverse portfolio of brands. The end result - empowering agents, support staff and managers with critical business intelligence and performance data so they can make better decisions. It is continuous learning at its best aimed at advancing itelbpo's workforce and commitment to EX=CX.

About itelbpo

Founded in 2012 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, itelbpo is now a global business, and the region's largest home-grown BPO. With 8 facilities in 4 onshore and ultra-nearshore locations and a robust network of U.S.-based work-from-home experts, we have an optimized workforce to deliver customized contact center solutions.

