itelbpo Launches Operations in Saint Lucia

itelbpo's first recruits commenced training in the new facility on June 30th and the company will be hiring a total of 150 new team members by the end of the summer. Originally, the aim was to bring 200 jobs to Saint Lucia within one year. Over the course of the past few months, this has changed to 750 jobs by Q1 2021.

"What this pandemic has done for us & this region is to show our clients that you cannot always rely on the bigger boys. You have to diversify locations & vendors. Therefore, our existing clients have asked us to put some of their business in Saint Lucia, in order to diversify," stated Epstein. "We have more clients looking to reap the benefits & opportunities in Saint Lucia, and we're confident that our Saint Lucian team can achieve this because I've seen it done before and I know that we have the support of the government & local private sector. itel is a business of the future and that future is today."

While the region continues to grapple with the economic repercussions of the global pandemic, itelbpo's commitment to staying the course with its expansion into the South of the island comes at a pivotal moment for the economy.

In his remarks at the launch event, Prime Minister Chastanet welcomed itelbpo "as family." He further emphasized that young people getting jobs at itelbpo's "world-class" facility will be very proud. "Vieux-Fort is going to be an engine of economic growth on the island. We want to make Vieux-Fort competitive on a global scale. It's not just about creating jobs. It's creating world-class jobs. We are going to make the new frontier a reality," stated Chastanet.

The launch event took place at the new facility in Vieux-Fort (Hewanorra Freezone) and was preceded by a job fair. Throughout the day, itelbpo accepted resumes from enthusiastic applicants who received group tours of the first completed building at the site. All attendees were required to wear a mask and strict health & safety measures were followed.

For more information about itelbpo, the Caribbean's largest homegrown global services provider, visit www.itelbpo.com.

SOURCE itelbpo

Related Links

https://www.itelbpo.com

