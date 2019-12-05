itelbpo Makes Bold Move in Diversifying Its Labor Pool

Just off the heels of a recent deal in which PanJam Investment Limited and Portland Private Equity each acquired a 15% stake in itelbpo, the company is quickly activating its new capital investment with the development of a two-building site in Saint Lucia. The site is located in the south of the island, a booming economic hub, and is within walking distance of Hewanorra International Airport.

"We're wasting no time in taking advantage of the growing global business process outsourcing (BPO) market. We see the enormous pipeline of opportunity for the Caribbean in this fast-growing sector, and we're excited to realize the potential for job creation and revenue growth," commented Yoni Epstein, itelbpo's Founding Chairman and CEO.

A study released in 2018 by Nearshore Americas and ISL highlighted how the country is poised to take advantage of the large demand for specialized expertise in BPO. Epstein further pointed out that, "as a global organization, itelbpo has the capacity and experience to tap into Saint Lucia's talent pool and provide targeted training that will enable the Saint Lucia team to deliver customer experiences at our award-winning global standard. We're excited to collaborate with government and private sector partners in helping to move the country further up the economic value chain."

When asked about the partnership with itelbpo, Marie-Grace Walcott, Investment Promotion & Fulfillment Officer at ISL stated, "We identified itelbpo as a strong player within the Nearshore BPO market, with a solid focus on corporate social responsibility. These attributes, amongst several others, led us to actively engage itelbpo to explore the many benefits of expanding here in Saint Lucia. Invest Saint Lucia is excited to be part of itelbpo's strategic expansion and we look forward to the company's establishment on the island."

About itelbpo

Please visit www.itelbpo.com

About Invest Saint Lucia

Please visit www.investstlucia.com

Contact:

Melissa von Frankenberg

+1 876 478 4052

SOURCE itelbpo

Related Links

http://www.itelbpo.com

