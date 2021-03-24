itelbpo Provides Technology-Enabled Human Interactions to Support Jamaica's Vaccination Implementation Plan

The GOJ announced that, in addition to the online platform being used as the primary channel for citizens to make appointments, it recognizes there are key segments of society, such as the elderly and those without internet access, who still need the human touch. itelbpo has supported the GOJ throughout the past year by providing technology-enabled voice services to meet the public's need for additional support outside of its digital channels. This includes assisting the Ministry of National Security with responding to queries related to the JamCovid19 application used to connect citizens with essential health services.

itelbpo's 24-hour, 7-day a week inbound phone support has supported the nation with enhanced human interactions backed by data capture to assist the MOHW in gathering key information related to cluster outbreaks and public sentiment. The data has been used to contain the spread of the virus and inform policy decision-making. At the contract signing ceremony, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, acknowledged the agreement with itelbpo as representing "a crucial development in Jamaica's roll out of its vaccination implementation initiative."

The registration process began on March 22nd and is initially targeted at vaccination of citizens 75 years and older, as well as healthcare workers and other priority groups. itelbpo is being relied on to provide support with process and scheduling, as well as general emotional care and information sharing for the public.

"This partnership represents our continued ability to provide a rapid and dependable CX response amidst ever-changing conditions that require a careful balance of machine and humanity. We feel both proud and privileged to be supporting the Government of Jamaica and its citizens in navigating these uncertain times with more confidence and peace of mind," stated Yoni Epstein, itelbpo's Founding Chairman & CEO.

