itelligence AG Publishes Key Figures for Fiscal Year 2019

BIELEFELD, Germany, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence AG continued its growth over 2019 as a whole. itelligence generated revenue growth of 12.2% to BEUR 1.040 as against MEUR 926.6 in the previous year, thus achieving a figure in excess of one billion for the first time. Both organic growth (+8.4%) and newly acquired companies in the UK, Brazil and Sweden (+3.8%) contributed to this rise in revenue. EBITA for the year as a whole climbed significantly by 37.1% to MEUR 42.5 after MEUR 31.0 in the previous year. Orders on hand at itelligence AG amounted to BEUR 1.032 as of December 31, 2019, up 5.1% on the previous year's figure of MEUR 982.1 as of December 31, 2018.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG commented: "Fiscal year 2019 was an outstanding year for itelligence. itelligence celebrated its 30th anniversary, broke the one-billion barrier and employs more than 10,000 people worldwide. These are significant milestones for our company. itelligence will also significantly increase investment in its workforce and in customer solutions in 2020 and the years ahead, thereby continuing its growth trajectory."

In the individual revenue segments, consulting business reported growth of 16.9%, from MEUR 389.1 to MEUR 454.7. The biggest percentage increase in revenue was achieved by the Cloud Subscription segment, growing by 38.6% from MEUR 19.7 to MEUR 27.3. The largest segment, Managed Services, also reported revenue growth of 11.8% from MEUR 431.6 to MEUR 482.4. License revenue amounted to MEUR 67.3 in fiscal 2019 after MEUR 81.6 in the previous year (-17.5%).

Revenue in the DACH segment, the largest in terms of geographical revenue distribution, rose by 6.9% from MEUR 444.1 to MEUR 474.7. The Western Europe segment continued to grow by 23.5% to MEUR 162.7 after MEUR 131.7 in the previous year. Revenue in the Northern and Eastern Europe (NEE) segment increased by 5.7% from MEUR 184.6 to MEUR 195.1. Revenue in the Americas segment climbed significantly by 24.3% year-on-year from MEUR 141.9 to MEUR 176.4. The largest percentage increase in revenue was achieved by the Asia segment, with a substantial 33.9% from MEUR 17.4 to MEUR 23.3. The Other segment was slightly higher than the previous year's level at MEUR 7.7 (previous year: MEUR 6.9).

itelligence AG enjoyed a good fiscal year in terms of earnings. EBITA for the year as a whole improved by 37.1% to MEUR 42.5 after MEUR 31.0 in the previous year. The EBITA margin was 4.1% after 3.3% in the same period of the previous year.

The Management Board is forecasting further growth in revenue and increased earnings for fiscal 2020. Revenue is set to grow to between BEUR 1.120 and BEUR 1.130 in the current year. With income continuing to rise, itelligence is also pursuing an investment and innovation program of more than MEUR 20.0 in 2020.

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated BEUR 1.040 in total revenues. https://itelligencegroup.com

