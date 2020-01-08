itelligence Completes Acquisition of FH S.A. in Brazil

SÃO PAULO and BIELEFELD, Germany, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence AG, the globally leading SAP Partner, announced today that it completed the acquisition of FH S.A. Brazil on December 11, 2019. The agreement to acquire FH was made public on October 3, 2019.

Norbert Rotter, CEO itelligence AG: "With the beginning of the new year 2020, itelligence starts into a new era in Brazil and South America together with FH S.A. This acquisition opens up one of the fastest growing SAP markets to itelligence AG. FH owns the market leading tax solution 'Guepardo' for SAP in Brazil. The deep know-how of FH to develop SAP based software is a strategic asset for itelligence and NTT DATA Business Solutions globally."

Founded in 1999, FH is one of Brazil's leading SAP consulting and development companies. Its SAP-based tax solution is in use by companies that together account for over 8% of Brazil's GDP. FH is thus Latin America's leading vendor in the area of SAP's Customer Experience portfolio and has completed numerous successful SAP rollout projects in over 30 countries.

Ricardo Fachin, CEO of FH, comments: "With revenue of R$ 168 million (37 million Euro) in 2019, an increase of 25% over the 2018 result, FH enters 2020 with an optimistic outlook on the market and plans to achieve R$ 200 million (44 million Euro). New projects are in progress, including the expansion to other Latin American countries and new offers based on artificial intelligence (machine learning, deep learning and Big Data)."

With this acquisition, itelligence is expanding its presence in one of the currently strongest-growing economic regions in the world. According to IDC and Gartner, Brazil is the eighth largest IT market globally. It grew by 9.8% in 2018 and market analysts expect an above global average growth rate until 2024.

About FH

FH is a Brazilian company enjoying solid growth. As an important SAP partner, it offers SAP services and software development. It provides end-to-end services for SAP S/4HANA, SAP C/4HANA, as well as its own tax software (GUEPARDO and ECG). As an SAP Gold Partner, it services its customers from six locations in Brazil and operates a certified support center (PCoE – SAP Partner Center of Expertise) in Curitiba/Brazil. https://www.fh.com.br/eng/

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10.000 people across 25 countries. In 2018, itelligence generated 926.6 million euros in total revenues.

www.itelligencegroup.com

