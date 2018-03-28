itelligence Expands by Acquiring EINS Consulting

From April 1, 2018 EINS Consulting will become a part of itelligence. EINS Consulting is an experienced SAP partner with competencies within Enterprise Resource Planning, Analytics, and Change and Transformation. It also has a skilled Customer Experience team who support clients in streamlining CRM processes with the help of digital solutions.

"With EINS Consulting on board, we will have a powerful base in Sweden and a strong competitive offering for our Swedish clients. A strong local presence combined with our international strength is crucial to the support we provide to our clients with their global projects," says Nicolaj Vang Jessen, Executive Vice President, Managing Director of itelligence Nordic and Eastern Europe.

Norbert Rotter, CEO itelligence AG: "This acquisition marks another step in our growth journey, our strategy to become a true SAP full-service provider in all Nordic countries."

EINS Consulting serves customers all around Sweden. EINS Consulting has an office located in the World Trade Center Stockholm, which is to be the new itelligence office shared by all 65 employees.

"We are very much looking forward to becoming a part of itelligence. itelligence is one of the most successful SAP partners, as it manages to combine international strength with local presence. This fits perfectly with EINS Consulting and our strategic ambition to offer our clients a proven portfolio of industry solutions, add-ons and specialized knowledge in addition to offering our employees an international working environment with many opportunities," says the CEO of EINS Consulting, Milco Österholm who will also take on the role of the Managing Director of itelligence Sweden.

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing about 7,000 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, itelligence is an SAP Hybris Gold partner and global value-added reseller. itelligence is an SAP-certified provider of cloud services and an SAP platinum partner. itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific solutions. In 2017, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 872.2 million.

About EINS Consulting

EINS was founded in 2007 and has 38 employees. EINS focuses on SAP ERP, CRM, analytics, and change & transformation, serving customers located all over Sweden. EINS won Dagens Industri's (a Swedish financial magazine) DI Gazelle award in 2013 and 2014.

