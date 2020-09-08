itelligence partners with Natuvion Group to accelerate SAP S/4HANA® migrations

Combining the power of itelligence's functional expertise and project management accelerators with Natuvion's Data Conversion software and Data Conversion Architects provides a highly automated, fast, flexible, and high-quality migration experience.

Natuvion's Data Conversion Software is a system transformation engine that offers a fast and pre-defined path to SAP S/4HANA. It delivers proven benefits, whatever the size or complexity of the project.

"SAP S/4HANA adoption is growing rapidly, and Natuvion's SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Approach brings additional tangible value to any conversion project," says Norbert Rotter, CEO, itelligence AG. "With this new migration approach, we offer our customers multiple options for a cost effective and non-disruptive journey into SAP S/4HANA."

An additional application for this partnership is Natuvion's Cutover App, which is key to enabling the critical 'near zero downtime go-live'. This project execution tool tracks a unique combination of both project team tasks, system and technical activities. It provides up-to-the-second workflow management and real-time dashboards for the many cutover roles and responsibilities. This solution was developed in a co-innovation project with SAP specifically for managing SAP S/4HANA go-lives.

itelligence's service team will use these tools when executing an selective data transition for SAP S/4HANA. Natuvion will provide both architects and the most up-to-date training and best practices to itelligence to increase the number of successfully delivered projects.

"In a time of economic uncertainty, one thing has become globally certain – together we are stronger. We recognized the trust customers have developed in Natuvion and itelligence. By combining our skills, tools, knowledge, and automated processes, it benefits our customers and serves their need to transition to SAP S/4HANA before the 2027 deadline," says Patric Dahse, CEO & Founder of Natuvion.

About Natuvion

The Natuvion Group, a global SAP Gold partner, exemplifies competence, quality, speed and innovation in the field of data transformation and migration to digital platforms. Natuvion is a founding member of the new SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Approach Community.

With its software products and team of cross trained architects, Natuvion answers the immense demand for data transformation, system security, and data protection and compliance solutions. The Natuvion Group is one of the fastest growing IT software and consulting companies, featured in both the Inc. 5000 and FT 1000.

itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues.

www.itelligencegroup.com

