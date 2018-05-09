itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards

itelligence today announced that it has received a 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year and Partner of the Year, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 29 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators, including two Customers' Choice awards, which recognize customer-nominated SAP partners.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG: "With its annual awards, SAP sets a clear signal, rewarding quality and technology leadership as well as customer proximity. I am delighted that itelligence has been named among the best in the SAP ecosystem in three key categories: as Platinum Reseller of the Year, as SuccessFactors Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies, and as Partner of the Year for Database and Data Management, an important area for digitization. I am also pleased about our subsidiary GISA GmbH being voted a finalist in category Customers' Choice for the first time. To us, these awards represent important confirmation of the daily striving of our over 7,000 itelligence colleagues for top SAP quality."

The awards highlight the best in the industry. itelligence received the following recognition.

SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year: This award recognizes an SAP partner who has demonstrated the strongest cloud acceleration in 2017 that has resulted in Indirect revenue.

SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies: This award recognizes an SAP partner for its contribution to the SAP software license subscription business through recorded sales and year-over-year growth, as well as the number of customers added to its portfolio. The award also recognizes the partner's investment in SAP technology and services, its development of delivery capacity and experience, as well as its capacity to develop and retain customers.

SAP Partner of the Year - Database and Data Management: This award recognizes an SAP partner engaged in database and data management who has delivered the greatest revenue impact and has a solid business plan for continued partnership success. The winning partner is selected on the basis of revenue contribution to SAP and demonstrated customer success.

itelligence was also recognized as a finalist for the GISA GmbH Customer Choice - Small and Midsize Companies: This customer-nominated award recognizes an SAP partner serving small and midsize companies for its contribution to a customer's digital business transformation that has resulted in significant business impact.

"The open partner ecosystem of SAP has more depth, talent and expertise than any ever created in the technology industry," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "I could not be prouder of the great partners who earned this prestigious recognition for their commitment to our customers."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Fla. on June 4. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP and ASUG June 5-7.

About itelligence



itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing more than 7,000 highly qualified employees in 25 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, itelligence is an SAP Hybris Gold partner and global value-added reseller. itelligence is an SAP-certified provider of cloud services and an SAP platinum partner. itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific solutions. In 2017, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 872.2 million.

SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

