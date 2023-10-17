itel's, Yoni Epstein, receives National Honor for His Contribution to the Business Process Outsourcing Sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2023, Mr. Yoni Epstein, CD, the founding Chairman and CEO of itel, the largest Caribbean born BPO, was presented with a national honor. He was awarded The Order of Distinction in the Commander class (CD) for his contribution to the business processing outsourcing sector. Epstein joins the ranks of other Jamaican greats who are considered to have made an impact beyond the call of service.

Yoni Receives Award from Governor-General of Jamaica

The awards ceremony took place during the National Heroes' Day ceremony and was televised across the nation. With his family by his side, Epstein proudly accepted the Order of Distinction, which is conferred upon citizens of Jamaica who have rendered outstanding and important services to the country.

"To be recognized by your country in such an auspicious way is very difficult to put into words. To say I am humbled and grateful is to say the least," expressed Epstein following the ceremony. "All the challenges and sacrifices were worth it because I've been able to make things happen for my community and my country, but it also reminds me that there is still so much more to do. I will continue to serve and show others that there is no limit to what can be achieved when we work together."

Epstein has been a trailblazer in the business process outsourcing industry since he launched itel in Montego Bay in 2012. Over the past 11 years, Jamaica's BPO industry has grown from 12,000 to 60,000 employees. His leadership and ability to galvanize support across public and private sectors have been significant drivers of this growth. In 2012, he served as Founding Chairman of the Business Process Outsourcing Association. Now called the Global Services Sector Association of Jamaica (GSSAJ), it was the first of its kind in the region and has served to structure and organize industry stakeholders, influence policy, and incubate talent. He also served as the Chairman of the Global Services Sector Skills Council, which along with other industry stalwarts, drove the successful Global Services Sector Project funded by the Inter-American Development Bank for upskilling talent and facilitating jobs within the sector.

His bold entrepreneurial moves include strategic acquisitions, CX partnerships with globally recognized brands and developing over 500,000 sq feet of contact center space across the region. Under his leadership, itel has invested millions in growing and nurturing an engaging corporate culture and providing continuous learning and career advancement for young people. Passionate about ensuring his business makes an impact beyond profit, over the years itel has contributed over U$1million to charitable initiatives through its 4Ys Foundation.

www.itelinternational.com

SOURCE itel