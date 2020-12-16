Item 9 Labs Finalizes Merger Agreement with U.S. Cannabis Franchisor

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs," or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces premium products, announced today that it has finalized its merger agreement with ONE Cannabis Group (OCG, Inc.) and expects to close the merger in January 2021.

ONE Cannabis Group, based in Colorado, is the parent company to the cannabis dispensary franchise Unity Rd. Built up from the legacy of a 10-plus year, award-winning Colorado dispensary & cultivator and infused with decades of franchise experience, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The cannabis franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and profitably operate a dispensary. Currently, Unity Rd. has franchise agreements signed for the development of more than two dozen shops across multiple states and expects the first store to open in quarter one 2021.

Recently, it was named one of the top cannabis retail leaders in the nation by MJBizDaily magazine and one of the "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in both the dispensary and cultivation categories in Cannabis Business Times' elite 2020 list. The company is also the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award – a recognition presented to the boldest players driving mergers and acquisitions in franchising. For more information on ONE Cannabis Group, visit ocginc.com and head to unityrd.com for details on the Unity Rd. franchise opportunity.

"Our teams have been working on parallel paths to ensure a smooth integration and are eager to officially operate as one unit. This was a significant milestone for all and we look forward to closing [the merger] in January 2021," Item 9 Labs' Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bowden, commented. "The merger with ONE Cannabis Group greatly enhances our business capabilities with its retail distribution and unique franchise operation. Their business model and national network of Unity Rd. franchise partners create highly predictable, recurring revenue streams."

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Arizona. The Company creates best-in-class products and canna-business solutions designed to help people become the best versions of themselves. With an award-winning CPG brand and nationally recognized application team, Item 9 Labs improves the cannabis experience while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on them. For additional information, please visit: item9labscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs

Jayne Levy, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

ClearThink

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.

Related Links

http://item9labscorp.com/

