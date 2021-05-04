Item 9 Labs to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call on May 18 at 11:00 a.m. ET

PHOENIX, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium award-winning products, today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021. The 10Q will be filed after markets close on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Item 9 Labs CEO Andrew Bowden and CFO Bobby Mikkelsen will host the conference call. They will be joined by other members of the management team during the question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021



Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)



Access by phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.



U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062 (pass code: 665448)

International number: 973-528-0011 (pass code: 665448)

Access by webcast: A live and archived webcast will be available, click on this webcast link to register.

Questions: Please submit questions to [email protected] before the earnings call begins. The management team will do their best to answer all questions.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until Tuesday, June 1, 2021 via the following call-in numbers:

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010 (replay pass code: 41183)

International replay number: 919-882-2331 (replay pass code: 41183)

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs

Jayne Levy, Director of Communications

Phone: 480-542-9421

Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs

Phone: 800-403-1140

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.

