Item 9 Labs to Present at the Sidoti & Company Microcap Investor Conference on August 18

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products, today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual Sidoti & Company August Microcap Investor Conference to be held August 18-19, 2021.

Item 9 Labs Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bowden will be presenting an overview of the Company that includes its award-winning Item 9 Labs cannabis products, its dispensary franchise brand Unity Rd. as well as recent highlights. The Company recently added key senior executives to support growth and help strengthen national franchise expansion of Unity Rd. It also recently opened its first cannabis franchise shop under the Unity Rd. brand, located in Boulder, Colorado.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Further, the presentation will be webcast live and available for replay.

Item 9 Labs Corp. Presentation at Sidoti August Microcap Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET ( 10:45 a.m. PT )

( ) Registration Link: https://sidoti.cventevents.com/event/e8ac2a10-ee3a-4fa3-bff4-1bee25cb640f/regProcessStep1

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs

Jayne Levy, VP of Communications

Phone: 480-542-9421

Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs

Phone: 800-403-1140

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB)