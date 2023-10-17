itemis and Cybellum Partner to Enhance Product Software Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- itemis, a leading provider of Threat Modeling solutions and Cybellum, creators of the award-winning Product Security Platform announced today at the 7th Annual Auto ISAC Cybersecurity Summit, a partnership to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for the automotive industry. Drawing on their respective expertise, they have established a formidable alliance that will allow OEMs & Tier-N suppliers to better secure their connected products.

The partnership will combine itemis' TARA (threat analysis and risk assessment) solution with Cybellum's Product Security Platform including SBOM and vulnerability management, compliance validation and incident response, which will serve as an integral part for Cyber Security Management Systems (CSMS) as required by emerging regulations.

The partnership will focus on collaboration, knowledge sharing, roadmap alignment, and mutual go-to-market initiatives. By leveraging the partnership, both parties will be able to provide mutual customers with a more comprehensive and integrated solution to address the growing cybersecurity challenges facing the automotive industry via tailored and customized solutions.

The partnership between itemis and Cybellum and their mutual vision will help automotive companies to identify and mitigate cyber risks with full context at every stage of the product lifecycle and the following:

Improved traceability : The solution will automate and improve traceability for risks, threats, and vulnerabilities throughout the product lifecycle development to post-market. This will help automotive companies to identify and mitigate cyber risks and follow ISO 21434 guidelines quickly and easily.

"We are excited to partner with Cybellum to provide our customers with a comprehensive automotive cybersecurity solution," said Jonathan Mohring, President itemis Inc. "The combination of our itemis SECURE TARA solution with Cybellum's SBOM and vulnerability management solution will provide our customers with a streamlined offering as a base for their CSMS and to meet the requirements of the ISO21434 standard and the WP29 regulation."

"Threat Modeling is becoming more and more important for automotive companies, while SBOM and vulnerability management have also become critical parts of product software quality," said Slava Bronfman, CEO of Cybellum. "The combination of Cybellum's Product Security Platform with itemis' TARA solution will give our customers the visibility and insights they need to identify and mitigate cyber risks throughout the entire product lifecycle."

About itemis

Founded in 2003, itemis AG is an independent IT company with a focus on customized software solutions and services. With 14 international locations, the company offers flexible, location-independent support and sets new standards in the automation of software production through model-based approaches. The extensive range of services covers areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity in accordance with recognized standards such as UN R155 and ISO/SAE 21434, and individual software tools. This offering is complemented by a strong product portfolio, including itemis SECURE for cybersecurity, itemis ANALYZE for traceability management and itemis CREATE for low-code development.

About Cybellum

Cybellum is where teams do product security.

Device manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Supermicro, Danaher, and Rolls Royce use Cybellum's Product Security Platform and services to manage the main aspects of their cybersecurity operations across business units and lifecycle stages. From SBOM to Vulnerability Management, Compliance Validation, and Incident Response, teams ensure their connected products are fundamentally secure and compliant – and stay that way.

To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

