Itemize Leads AI Innovation in Finance Automation for Arguijo Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Itemize, a leader in Agentic Automation for Finance Operations and Controllers, today announced the successful rollout of its AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation solution for Arguijo Corporation, a construction and infrastructure services firm. The partnership is transforming Arguijo's finance operations by eliminating manual document handoffs, improving coding accuracy, accelerating reconciliation, and giving managers real-time visibility into every pending transaction.

Powered by Itemize's proprietary line-level intelligence, the system extracts, interprets, and structures data from invoices, receipts, purchase orders, and other financial documents – enabling streamlined coding through direct ERP integration, automated PO and transaction matching, and intelligent anomaly detection. Arguijo has replaced fragmented, paper-driven workflows with a single, integrated platform that increases throughput while giving finance teams more control and insight.

"Jon has been an exceptional partner," said Samuel Ridderhof, SVP of Delivery at Itemize. "He approaches AI as a practical way to transform how his team works. His willingness to rethink processes and lean into automation has been central to the success of this rollout."

"With Itemize, we no longer pass PDFs or printed invoices from the mailroom to project managers, and then back to accounting for manual entry," said Jon Hibler, CFO of Arguijo Corporation. "My team no longer digs through shared drive folders or paper packets to reference budgets or POs. Itemize reads the data directly from our systems and presents only the line items and codes with available budgeting. Processing is faster, errors are down, and we finally have the visibility we need. Automation has fundamentally improved the speed, accuracy, and control of our operations."

Customer-Reported Operational Gains

Since deployment, Arguijo has experienced significant improvements across AP processing, visibility, and reconciliation:

Efficiency and Accuracy

50%+ reduction in initial invoice processing time by eliminating paper/PDF handoffs and manual sorting across mailroom, project managers, and AP staff

by eliminating paper/PDF handoffs and manual sorting across mailroom, project managers, and AP staff Significant decrease in coding errors and rejections , as Itemize only presents valid codes with remaining budgets

, as Itemize only presents valid codes with remaining budgets No more searching through paper packets or shared drive folders – coders see all required PO and budget data instantly

Real-Time Visibility

Full management visibility into every transaction from ingestion through approval, enabling immediate bottleneck identification and correction

into every transaction from ingestion through approval, enabling immediate bottleneck identification and correction Earlier detection of irregular or out-of-policy spend , such as purchases from vendors without approved POs

, such as purchases from vendors without approved POs Always-current AP processing , including credit card activity, due to the streamlined, unified workflow

, including credit card activity, due to the streamlined, unified workflow Line-Level Data and Reconciliation

Structured, extracted line-level data eliminates the need for PDF conversions through tools such as Bluebeam, Adobe, or third-party AI models, reducing time-consuming data cleaning

eliminates the need for PDF conversions through tools such as Bluebeam, Adobe, or third-party AI models, reducing time-consuming data cleaning Two-way PO matching enables instant reconciliation , allowing coders to match prices/quantities and dispute vendor errors immediately

, allowing coders to match prices/quantities and dispute vendor errors immediately With Itemize 2-way matching, Arguijo will convert a two-step workflow into a single, automated workflow

Team Access & Convenience

Self-service access to processed historical transactions , allowing users to filter and extract invoices instantly without manual requests to accounting

, allowing users to filter and extract invoices instantly without manual requests to accounting Reduced procrastination and friction , as all AP work is contained to a single, easy-to-use tool that requires no paper, folder structures, or multiple screens

, as all AP work is contained to a single, easy-to-use tool that requires no paper, folder structures, or multiple screens No more email "handoff" issues, such as lost invoices or missing email submissions

Configurability

Highly configurable platform, enabling Itemize to adapt to Arguijo's unique workflows – identified as the leading differentiator versus other rigid AP automation tools

Together, Itemize and Argujio are showcasing how AI can reshape financial operations – empowering teams to move from transactional finance to intelligent finance, where AI agents will execute, reconcile, and validate transactions autonomously, while humans focus on strategy and growth.

About Itemize

Itemize delivers Agentic Automation for Finance Operations and Controllers.

By interpreting line-level data from invoices, remittances, and payment documents, Itemize enables organizations to automate AP, AR, and Treasury workflows with unmatched precision, visibility, and compliance.

Learn more at www.itemize.com

About Argujio Corporation

Argujio Corporation is a leading construction and infrastructure services firm dedicated to operational excellence and innovation. By embracing cutting-edge automation technologies, Argujio is building a finance organization ready for the future.

Learn more at https://arguijo.com/

Media Contact

Khushboo Koutu

Sr. Director of Marketing , Itemize Corp

[email protected] | www.itemize.com

SOURCE Itemize