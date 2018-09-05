ItemMaster Continues To Demonstrate Strength in Wholesale-Distributor Segment With Certco Partnership

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ItemMaster®, a cloud-based product content platform company, was selected by Certco® to deliver on the company's commitment to complete and accurate product information. Certco is asking its manufacturer suppliers to partner with ItemMaster to build a repository of core product information to ensure their products' attributes are best represented to Certco's retailer network.

Dev Ganesan, CEO of ItemMaster, said "Consumers want to shop the way they want for their tastes, life-styles and nutritional needs. The requirement from the consumers drives an evolution in what product information brands, wholesalers and retailers provide. Certco can now look forward to a streamlined workflow with retailers, by delivering complete and comprehensive product attributes, which will drive best-in-class shopper experience both online and in store."

Certco, Inc., is one of the leading wholesale-distributors in the Midwest, servicing over 200 stores throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, and Iowa. ItemMaster creates and harmonizes consumer-facing Consumer Packaged Goods product content which enables best-in-class shopper experience by making products findable, resulting in greater basket-size.

"Certco is committed to complete and consistent product information, including product images, across all of our manufacturer suppliers," said David Ryman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This commitment ensures that Certco and its entire ecosystem of Retailers and vendors have accurate and robust product content, which we know drives more sales."

According to Ryman, some of the key factors contributing to Certco's decision include:

Flexible approach to onboarding and managing product content – meeting the capabilities and requirements of both CPG companies and Retailers,

6-10 day delivery of bringing a new product to market – representing accelerated speed to market,

Applied advanced technology such as OCR, artificial intelligence and machine learning – leveraging bleeding-edge technology to enhance speed, accuracy and enable enhanced attribution; and

Centralized complete and comprehensive product attributes streamlining Certco workflows – reducing resources required to acquire and deploy accurate and quality content.

About ItemMaster



ItemMaster is a cloud-based product content platform for brands, retailers, and consumers. With the most comprehensive source of brand-verified product content, we are able to fuel all corners of retail and beyond. ItemMaster's flexible content creation offerings means brands and retailers can make strategic business choices, in terms of content, speed to content activation and market readiness, and cost effectiveness. For more information please visit www.itemmaster.com.

About Certco



Certco's original name was "Central Wisconsin Cooperative Food Stores". The company began in 1930 when five retailers in the Madison area joined together to get lower prices through combined purchasing. In 1942 the company established a warehouse, using a downtown garage as its distribution center. In 1956, the company name was changed to "Certified Grocer's CO-OP". In 1962, the distribution center was moved to its current location where, in 1975, the name was changed to "Certco, Inc." Today, Certco, Inc. services over 200 stores throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, and Iowa. The company has expanded its distribution center numerous times, installing a HBC/GM and Specialty Foods facility and a new Freezer facility. Certco currently has about 1 million sq. ft. of distribution center space with room to grow. It currently distributes over 59,000 items for today's independent grocery retailer. For more information, visit www.certcoinc.com

