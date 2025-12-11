Itemtopia™ Launches AI-Powered "Item Intelligence" to Redefine Home Inventory and Life Organization

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Itemtopia (www.itemtopia.com), the world's leading app for home inventory and personal organization, today announced the launch of Version 6 featuring built-in AI designed to simplify home and life management like never before. From answering questions about your items to tracking warranties, reminders, and even creating instant websites to sell what you no longer need, Itemtopia's new Item Intelligence makes it the smarter, faster way to manage everything you own — and more.

The Itemtopia app now adds an AI icon to every item you own, allowing you to ask questions about anything with a single tap. Ask about value, how-tos, troubleshooting, or available accessories. You can even save the answers so they’re linked directly to that item, ready to view again — even when you’re offline. Anyone you’ve shared your account with can also view this helpful information within the item’s notes. (CNW Group/Itemtopia Inc.)

AI-Powered Answers — Even Offline

Itemtopia now transforms you into an expert on everything you own by integrating AI beyond traditional Q&A. Ask questions about any item — from how-to guides to troubleshooting tips — then save the answers directly to your item's profile with a single tap, keeping essential knowledge with you, even when you're offline.

"Unlike ChatGPT and other AI tools, Itemtopia keeps answers in your hand — right when you need them most," said Steve Hulaj, CEO of Itemtopia. "If the power's out, you'll still know how to start the generator — and so will anyone you've shared your account with."

Sell Smarter — Without Fees or Commissions

When you have things to sell, Itemtopia's new AI-driven "personal store" lets you list items just like eBay or Shopify — but with no listing fees or commissions. The app's AI even writes your ad and suggests pricing, allowing you to share your items and new store anywhere in seconds.

Smarter Item & Home Management

Each item or property in Itemtopia has a place for photos, receipts, warranties, reminders, and notes — all fully shareable with family or anyone else. Adding items is fast: upload photos, enter item details, or scan a UPC barcode, and Itemtopia pulls the details from a database of over 600 million products.

A Global Reach, a Trusted Solution

Itemtopia has grown into a global platform used in more than 100 countries and translated into 11 languages. The app runs on iOS, Android, Apple Silicon Macs, and can operate on Windows (via Bluestacks).

Quotes

"Itemtopia is the home-inventory app on steroids — it does things people hadn't even considered when choosing a personal inventory solution," said Hulaj. "With AI, we're turning everyone into instant experts — and making life simpler along the way."

About Itemtopia Inc.

Itemtopia is more than just an app — it's the smarter way to manage your life. Whether you're organizing, selling, or simply keeping track of what you own, Itemtopia helps you stay ahead.



Visit www.itemtopia.com

MEDIA KIT: Visit https://www.itemtopia.com/media-assets

