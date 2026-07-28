Itential Named a Representative Vendor in Five 2026 Gartner® Market Guides Spanning Cloud, Network, & Infrastructure Operations

The recognition underscores that agentic AI is becoming the operating model for enterprise infrastructure, and Itential is the only vendor recognized across all five categories for a single platform.

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Itential, the agentic operations platform for infrastructure, today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in five 2026 Gartner® Market Guides: Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools, AI Assistants for Infrastructure as Code, Agentic NetOps Software, Network Automation Platforms, and Campus Networking Software. The recognition reflects Itential's continued leadership in the shift to agentic infrastructure operations, helping enterprise teams bring AI into production with the governance, security, and control their infrastructure demands.

The recognition reflects Itential’s continued leadership in the shift to agentic infrastructure operations.

Across all five categories, Gartner's 2026 research describes the same movement: AI is shifting from a tool that assists engineers to a system that executes operational work, reasoning about intent and acting on it directly. For enterprise infrastructure teams, that shift raises a familiar concern – how do you let AI act on production infrastructure without losing control of it? The Itential Platform and its agentic harness, FlowAI, were built to answer that question, pairing agentic reasoning with deterministic, policy-governed execution under one governance model. It is that architecture, applicable across infrastructure orchestration, network operations, and infrastructure as code alike, that places Itential in five distinct Gartner categories in a single year.

"The industry has moved from manual scripts to automation to orchestration, and now to agentic systems that can reason," said Chris Wade, Co-Founder and CTO at Itential. "We are honored to be recognized across these five Market Guides because it reflects the vision Itential has been building toward for a decade: deterministic orchestration, now combined with AI reasoning under the same trust and governance the platform has always provided. Our customers are not choosing between AI reasoning and deterministic control. Agents reason toward the outcome, deterministic execution carries it out, and the same governance applies whether the action came from a human, a workflow, or an agent."

Where Infrastructure Operations Is Heading

Gartner projects that by 2030, AI agents will be the most common approach for executing network runtime activities, and that by 2029, 70% of enterprises will deploy agentic AI for infrastructure as code generation and drift remediation, up from less than 1% today. That demand is concentrating in multi-vendor, multi-domain environments, where complexity has outgrown any single vendor's embedded tools and where governance, validation, and rollback determine what moves to production. Across the research, the guidance to enterprise leaders is consistent:

Start with Day 2 operations. Focus agentic initiatives where investigation, validation, and multi-domain response consume the most operational time and cost.

Focus agentic initiatives where investigation, validation, and multi-domain response consume the most operational time and cost. Orchestrate, don't just automate. Prioritize platforms that combine low-code interfaces, AI capabilities, and AI agents to deliver infrastructure as standardized, self-service products rather than one-off automations.

Prioritize platforms that combine low-code interfaces, AI capabilities, and AI agents to deliver infrastructure as standardized, self-service products rather than one-off automations. Pair AI reasoning with deterministic execution. Choose platforms that combine agentic and governed, predictable automation to future-proof investments as the market shifts.

Choose platforms that combine agentic and governed, predictable automation to future-proof investments as the market shifts. Stay vendor-independent. Invest in software that operates across vendors and domains when operational requirements exceed what any single vendor's embedded tools can coordinate.

Invest in software that operates across vendors and domains when operational requirements exceed what any single vendor's embedded tools can coordinate. Govern every action. Validate before an action runs, verify after, retain rollback authority, and control autonomy from human-approved to fully autonomous.

The Platform Behind the Recognition

Itential is recognized across all five categories for one platform, built on one principle: AI reasoning is only production-ready when paired with deterministic, governed execution. FlowAI, the platform's agentic harness, provides role-based FlowAgents that reason about operational goals and plan the actions to achieve them. Boundaries are set at build time, and every reasoning trace is preserved for audit. Actions execute through multiple governed paths across hybrid, multi-vendor infrastructure, so every change is validated, repeatable, and auditable. Open standards support, including Model Context Protocol (MCP), extends that governance to agents and tools across the ecosystem.

Access a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools here and the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Agentic NetOps Software here. To learn more about Itential, visit www.itential.com.

About Itential

Itential is the agentic operations platform for enterprises deploying and managing infrastructure in the AI era. The platform connects AI reasoning to deterministic, governed execution – so teams can build and orchestrate role-based agents and workflows, execute with full audit and control, integrate any system or tool in their stack, and operate with real-time visibility across every action. From first agent to full production operations, Itential is the platform defining the agentic era of infrastructure. Trusted by global carriers, financial services leaders, US Federal agencies, and enterprises worldwide. www.itential.com

Gartner, Market Guide for Network Automation Platforms, Andrew Lerner, Simon Richard, 29 April 2026 Gartner, Market Guide for Agentic NetOps Software, Mike Leibovitz, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Tim Zimmerman, 19 May 2026.

Gartner, Market Guide for AI Assistants for Infrastructure as Code, Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Owen Marino, 27 March 2026. Gartner, Market Guide for Campus Networking Software, Tim Zimmerman, Mike Leibovitz, 6 July 2026.

Gartner, Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools, Chris Saunderson, Daniel Betts, Hassan Ennaciri, 8 July 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Itential