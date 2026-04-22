Itential Named a Representative Vendor in Inaugural Gartner® Market Guide for AI Assistants for Infrastructure as Code

With 70% of enterprises expected to deploy agentic AI for infrastructure operations by 2029, the gap between assistants that suggest and agents that act has never mattered more.

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Itential, the agentic operations platform for infrastructure, today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in the inaugural Gartner® Market Guide for AI Assistants for Infrastructure as Code, published March 2026.

The recognition adds to Itential's position as one of the most consistently validated vendors in the infrastructure automation space – now cited across ten separate Gartner reports, including two previous Market Guides, and seven 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle™ reports.

The recognition adds to Itential’s position as one of the most consistently validated vendors in the infrastructure automation space.

Infrastructure Operations Is Entering Its Agentic Era

Gartner's inaugural coverage of this category reflects a fundamental shift already underway in how enterprises manage infrastructure at scale. The report projects that by 2029, 90% of I&O organizations will have integrated context-aware AI assistants into their IaC workflows to bridge specialized cloud-native skill shortages compared to 5% in 2026. And 70% will have deployed agentic AI for automated IaC generation and drift remediation as a core part of IT infrastructure operations, up from less than 1% today.

The problem driving that urgency is specific. Traditional IaC approaches are deterministic and rigid, effective within their scope but accumulating technical debt and tool sprawl at the edges. General-purpose AI doesn't resolve that. Without contextual grounding in live infrastructure state and organizational policy, the output is what Gartner calls "hallucinated configurations": code that looks right, but wasn't written for the environment it's about to run in.

The report maps the market evolution in three stages: traditional manual scripting, AI-assisted generation, and intent-based agentic operations – where AI agents plan, generate, and deploy based on a stated goal within defined guardrails. The market is moving past assistants that wait to be asked, toward agents that act.

The Platform Designed for Agentic Infrastructure Operations

Where most vendors are extending toward agentic capabilities, the Itential Platform was architected for them. The platform connects agentic AI reasoning to deterministic, governed execution across the full infrastructure lifecycle from initial provisioning through ongoing Day 2 operations.

Itential's FlowAI and FlowAgents take real action on infrastructure: provisioning, configuring, and remediating across the tools and technologies enterprises already depend on. As organizations move beyond the rigid, deterministic constraints of traditional IaC approaches, the balance between AI reasoning and governed execution becomes the critical design decision. The result is automation that moves at AI speed without accumulating the technical debt that comes from leaving that balance unaddressed.

"The distinction Gartner draws in this report – between AI tools that assist and agents that act – is exactly the distinction we've been building toward," said Chris Wade, CTO and Co-Founder of Itential. "The enterprises running the most complex infrastructure in the world can't afford AI that hallucinates configurations or operates outside policy boundaries. What they need is a platform that connects AI reasoning to deterministic execution so agents can take real action at scale, with guardrails. That's what we've built. This recognition confirms the market understands that reasoning closes critical gaps to accelerate autonomous networks."

What This Means for I&O and Platform Engineering Teams

The Itential Platform addresses the core requirements Gartner identifies as differentiating in this market:

Agentic Reasoning with Guardrails: FlowAgents translate natural language intent into governed, deterministic infrastructure actions. Engineers direct outcomes; the platform handles execution.

FlowAgents translate natural language intent into governed, deterministic infrastructure actions. Engineers direct outcomes; the platform handles execution. Day 2 Operations, Built In: The platform doesn't stop at provisioning. Drift detection, compliance validation, and configuration remediation run continuously - closing the operational loop that every other IaC approach leaves open.

The platform doesn't stop at provisioning. Drift detection, compliance validation, and configuration remediation run continuously - closing the operational loop that every other IaC approach leaves open. Governed Execution at Scale: Every action is grounded in live infrastructure state and executed with a complete audit trail - ensuring AI-driven operations remain traceable, repeatable, and production-safe.

To access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide for AI Assistants for Infrastructure as Code, click here. To learn more about the Itential Platform click here.

About Itential

Itential is the agentic infrastructure operations platform built for enterprises running the world's most complex networks and infrastructure. The platform connects AI reasoning to deterministic execution – enabling infrastructure and platform teams to automate anything, govern everything, and operate at the speed their business demands. From intent to production, Itential gives I&O and platform engineering teams the agentic layer that turns AI potential into real operational outcomes: self-service, policy-aware, and built for scale. www.itential.com

Gartner, Market Guide for AI Assistants for Infrastructure as Code, Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Owen Marino, 27 March 2026.

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