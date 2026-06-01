Itential Brings Governed AI Agents to Enterprise Infrastructure with FlowAI General Availability

FlowAI gives infrastructure teams the ability to build and run AI agents at enterprise scale – with the governance, security, and operational controls native to the Itential Platform.

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Itential, the agentic operations platform for infrastructure, today announced the general availability of FlowAI at Cisco Live US 2026. As enterprises move quickly to apply AI to network and infrastructure operations, FlowAI delivers a production-ready environment to design, deploy, and run AI agents on enterprise infrastructure with the governance, security, and operational controls native to the Itential Platform.

FlowAI is generally available following six months of validation across telecom, financial services, and utilities through the FlowAI Innovation Program.

AI agents are emerging as the primary execution mechanism for network and infrastructure operations – shifting the discipline from deterministic, predefined workflows to probabilistic agents that can reason, plan, and act. For enterprise infrastructure teams, that shift comes with a real concern: how do you move fast without losing control of your network? The Itential Platform and FlowAI were built to answer that question – unifying agentic reasoning and deterministic execution under a single governance model, so enterprises can deploy AI in production with the security and control their infrastructure demands.

"Itential has been at the forefront of pairing AI reasoning with deterministic, policy-governed execution, an architecture that enterprises increasingly require to operationalize agentic systems safely," said Scott Raynovich, Founder & Chief Analyst, Futuriom Research. "With FlowAI now generally available, Itential is giving infrastructure teams both the agentic capabilities and the open ecosystem needed to bring AI into real production environments with the governance, visibility, and control the enterprise demands."

FlowAI Reaches General Availability

FlowAI extends the Itential Platform with a unified set of agentic capabilities – generally available beginning July 1, 2026, with early access available now for qualified enterprise customers – following six months of validation across telecom, financial services, and utilities through the FlowAI Innovation Program.

First introduced in private preview in November 2025, FlowAI is Itential's agentic harness for building, deploying, and running AI agents on enterprise infrastructure - extending the momentum of the Itential MCP Server, which Itential open-sourced in May 2025, with the built-in governance, security, and audit controls production environments require.

FlowAI includes:

FlowAgents: Task-oriented reasoning agents that work toward goals through governed workflows, with full reasoning traces preserved for audit.

Task-oriented reasoning agents that work toward goals through governed workflows, with full reasoning traces preserved for audit. FlowAgent Builder : The application for building role-based agents with defined purposes, toolsets, and policy boundaries.

: The application for building role-based agents with defined purposes, toolsets, and policy boundaries. FlowMCP Gateway: Extends Itential governance, authentication, and policy enforcement to external infrastructure agents and MCP tools through Itential Gateway.

Governance Enforced at Every Layer of the Agent Lifecycle

Itential's FlowAI is engineered on the principle that governance must be established at build time, not retrofitted at runtime. Builder access, agent permissions, and execution controls are each defined independently – ensuring that the constraints under which an agent operates are fixed before it ever runs a task. Human-in-the-loop checkpoints are available at any stage prior to irreversible action, giving enterprises the auditability and control required to deploy AI in production.

Validated By Leading Enterprises Against Production Infrastructure

Six leading enterprises participated in the FlowAI Innovation Program, validating FlowAI against production-grade infrastructure across incident triage, pre-flight change validation, fault remediation, firewall policy automation, and compliance evidence collection. The pattern was consistent across participants: agents collapsed weeks of specification and scripting into hours of natural-language iteration, freed engineers from repetitive operational toil, and gave infrastructure organizations a path to deploy AI without expanding risk or complexity.

"When you're operating infrastructure at Lumen's scale, the question was never whether AI could help – it was whether we could trust it in production and Itential's FlowAI answered that," said Greg Freeman, Vice President, Network and Customer Transformation, Lumen. "Our teams were building production-ready agents in minutes, within the same governance and access controls we already rely on. As we build the next digital backbone for AI, this is the next evolution in our journey with Itential and it's redefining how we operate networks at scale."

"Network automation has spent the last decade evolving from deterministic scripts toward orchestrated platforms – and now toward agentic operations," said Chris Wade, Co-Founder & CTO, Itential. "What separates this moment from previous shifts is that agentic AI cannot succeed in production without the deterministic execution and governance foundation it operates within. Itential's FlowAI gives our customers the secure foundation and the agentic capabilities to put AI to work on real production infrastructure."

Itential is currently showcasing FlowAI at Cisco Live US in the World of Solutions with daily demos and live sessions from Itential's technical team, and at Network Automation Forum's AutoCon 5 in Munich, Germany the following week. To schedule a meeting at either event or request a custom demo, visit itential.com.

About Itential

Itential is the agentic operations platform for enterprises deploying and managing infrastructure in the AI era. The platform connects AI reasoning to deterministic, governed execution - so teams can build and orchestrate role-based agents and workflows, execute with full audit and control, integrate any system or tool in their stack, and operate with real-time visibility across every action. From first agent to full production operations, Itential is the platform defining the agentic era of infrastructure. Trusted by global carriers, financial services leaders, US Federal agencies, and enterprises worldwide. www.itential.com

SOURCE Itential