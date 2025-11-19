Itential Unveils FlowAI, Delivering Agentic Orchestration for Infrastructure Operations

FlowAI adds a new agentic layer to the Itential Platform, uniting reasoning intelligence and deterministic automation for governed agentic operations across hybrid infrastructure.

AUSTIN, Texas and ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Itential , the leader in intelligent network and infrastructure orchestration, today announced FlowAI, an extension of the Itential Platform that introduces agentic orchestration for infrastructure operations. FlowAI enables enterprises to safely integrate AI agents and reasoning systems into real, governed automation – bringing intelligence and autonomy into Itential's trusted execution environment.

FlowAI introduces a unified set of agentic components across the Itential ecosystem to deliver a secure, closed AI-to-Action loop.

Available in Private Customer Preview, FlowAI introduces new agentic capabilities across Itential's ecosystem, enabling organizations to safely build, connect, and execute intelligent agents within hybrid infrastructure environments. Powered by the platform's governance, security, and execution engine - and enhanced with Itential MCP technology - FlowAI delivers agentic orchestration that connects AI reasoning systems with trusted, auditable automation.

"The next wave of infrastructure automation moves beyond scripted speed to intelligent orchestration – where agentic reasoning and deterministic execution work together," said Peter Sprygada, Chief Architect at Itential. "Enterprises are ready to move beyond predefined workflows toward systems that can think, plan, and act responsibly. With FlowAI, we're extending the Itential Platform into the agentic era – combining innovation with the guardrails, interoperability, and scale that define true enterprise automation. This gives organizations a governed path to adopt AI safely, bringing intelligence into operations without compromising the visibility, security, and trust that modern infrastructure demands."

From Automation to Agentic Orchestration

As enterprises accelerate automation and adopt AI to manage increasingly complex networks and infrastructure, the need for governed intelligence has never been greater. FlowAI addresses this by introducing an architecture that enables reasoning-based agents to operate safely through Itential's deterministic control plane - bringing together the intelligence of AI and the discipline of enterprise automation. Itential's agentic capabilities uniquely combine deterministic precision with intelligent flexibility, allowing teams to orchestrate with exacting control or simply direct agents to autonomously build workflows through native integrations, delivering a level of simplicity that surpasses even AI-native workflow platforms.

"AI is reshaping how infrastructure is operated, and Itential is at the forefront of that shift," said Scott Raynovich, Chief Analyst at Futuriom Research. "As enterprises work to understand how to safely adopt agentic orchestration and automation, Itential's FlowAI delivers not only a development platform with tools that accelerate the process, but also the guardrails and governance needed to adopt agentic automation with confidence."

The FlowAI Framework: Building Intelligent, Governed Agents

FlowAI introduces a unified set of agentic components across the Itential ecosystem –including the Itential Platform, Itential Automation Gateway (IAG), and the Itential MCP Server – to deliver a secure, closed AI-to-Action loop.

FlowAgent Builder: A powerful new application within the Itential Platform for creating and governing role-based agents. Developers can define each agent's purpose, reasoning style, and exact toolset – specifying which Projects, workflows, APIs, and Gateway services they can access.

A powerful new application within the Itential Platform for creating and governing role-based agents. Developers can define each agent's purpose, reasoning style, and exact toolset – specifying which Projects, workflows, APIs, and Gateway services they can access. FlowAgents: Intelligent, task-oriented agents that reason through goals and execute safely through Itential's deterministic workflows and automation assets, ensuring every step remains visible, repeatable, and auditable.

Intelligent, task-oriented agents that reason through goals and execute safely through Itential's deterministic workflows and automation assets, ensuring every step remains visible, repeatable, and auditable. FlowMCP Gateway: An extension of the Itential Automation Gateway application that allows the platform to securely invoke external infrastructure agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools, like Netbox MCP and Selector MCP, bringing external intelligence under Itential's governance.

An extension of the Itential Automation Gateway application that allows the platform to securely invoke external infrastructure agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools, like Netbox MCP and Selector MCP, bringing external intelligence under Itential's governance. FlowMCP Server: The enterprise-grade version of the Itential MCP Server that enables centralized management of multiple MCP instances. It allows teams to create virtual MCP servers with defined personas and access controls, providing scalable, governed connectivity between the Itential Platform and diverse agentic systems. Building on the open-source MCP Server introduced by Itential in May, FlowMCP extends those capabilities with centralized orchestration, multi-user control, and full enterprise support.

Together, these components create an AI-to-Action Continuum – where reasoning agents can plan, decide, and act, while the Itential Platform enforces security, governance, compliance, and deterministic execution.

Governed Intelligence by Design

FlowAI extends Itential's heritage of secure, policy-based automation into the AI era.

Unlike experimental AI integrations, FlowAI ensures that all agentic activity – whether inside or outside the platform – runs through Itential's enterprise control plane. Every decision, every action, and every outcome is authenticated, authorized, and auditable.

Private Customer Preview Now Open

Itential is now accepting a limited number of enterprise customers into its Private Customer Preview Program for FlowAI. Participants will gain early access to Itential's agentic capabilities and will collaborate directly with Itential's product and engineering teams to shape the future of governed, intelligent automation. To learn more or apply for the Private Preview, visit www.itential.com/FlowAI.

Itential is currently demonstrating FlowAI and its agentic orchestration capabilities live at the Network Automation Forum's AutoCon 4 in Austin, TX. For more information, visit Itential.com

