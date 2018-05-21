iTEP International Receives Presidential Award for Exports

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented iTEP International with the President's "E" Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 21. The President's "E" Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (left), presents iTEP International CEO Sharif Ossayran, and iTEP International President Jemal Idris with the President's "E" Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 21.

"iTEP International has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion," said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection. "The 'E' Award Committee was very impressed with iTEP International's innovative marketing and sales strategies customized to individual markets. The company's use of partnerships to develop sales in 51 countries was also particularly notable. iTEP International's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs."

iTEP International is the creator of the International Test of English Proficiency (iTEP) suite of internet-based language assessment tools. iTEP exams are used by educational institutions, companies, and governments across 51 countries for admissions, placement, hiring, and progress tracking of non-native English speakers.

"Since launching in 2008, iTEP has continually sought to expand what an English assessment tool allows for by creating a better user experience and richer data set," says iTEP International President Jemal Idris. "In doing so, we have expanded the market for English assessment tools as a whole, and we are honored to receive the "E" Award as a result of this work."

While many education entities have been honored over the years, iTEP International is the first English assessment company to receive the President's "E" Award since it was established in 1961 by President Kennedy. In total, Secretary Ross honored 43 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President's "E" Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.

The award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets. iTEP International's largest international market is China with more than 100 test centers and partnerships with some of the largest education organizations in the country. Other key markets for iTEP include Mexico, Colombia, Japan, and South Korea.

