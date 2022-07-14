Iter Investments Announces the Closing of its First Fund After a Successful Round of Funding and Deploying Capital in the Emerging Psychedelic Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iter Investments, a venture capital firm that aims to deploy capital primarily in businesses operating in and around the burgeoning psychedelic industry, is pleased to announce the final closing of its successful round of funding on June 15.

When Iter Investments first launched the initial fund in April 2021, it targeted a $20 million raise. Due to increased investor interest, Iter Investments decided to let in additional capital and is closing Fund I with over $20 million committed.

The Iter Investments team consists of experts and professionals within the psychedelic space representing the end-to-end psychedelic value chain, enabling unparalleled investment opportunity sourcing, diligence and portfolio management.

"Our mission has been and continues to be aiding entrepreneurs as they build great companies that use medical and scientific research to reimagine the health care industry's approach to the underserved mental and behavioral health sectors," said Robinson. "It has been a very successful year launching our initial fund and we have built incredible partnerships along the way. We are closely watching the emerging trends and research surrounding the psychedelics industries and are excited for all that the industry has to offer."

In launching Fund I, Iter Investments has established an active portfolio of 16 companies with special access to several new investments on the horizon. Iter Investments' portfolio consists of companies across the entire value chain, including suppliers of psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as Psygen; drug discovery and drug development companies, including Psilera, Beckley Psytech, Clairvoyant, Reset Pharma, Apex Labs, Wesana, Awakn Life Sciences, and Freedom Bio; clinics including Awakn Life Sciences and Wesana; and technology and other supporting infrastructure, such as Tripp, aNUma, and Fluence.

Iter Investments' portfolio is also diversified across a wide range of compounds, including psilocybin, DMT, 5-MeO-DMT, MDMA, LSD, ketamine, psychedelic analogues, and new chemical entities, as well as a wide range of indications, such as alcohol use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), cancer-related distress, depression, anxiety, gambling addiction, and behavioral health conditions.

Recognizing gaps in the psychedelic industry, Iter Investments also launched its own company Nucleus, which is a holding company for various media, data, and technology assets, including Psychedelic Invest, Neuly, Matter Academy, Psyrise, and Particles.

The venture capital firm has also taken a particular interest in digital therapeutics for the mental health space. For example, Iter Investments was the lead investor in aNUma's seed round. aNUma is developing digital group therapeutics combining virtual reality with the science of psychedelics, creating deeper human connections to address the global mental health crisis. Iter Investments believes digital therapeutics is an exciting and emerging space that has tremendous potential for its Fund.

Iter Investments has led several funding rounds and has a board seat on several of its portfolio companies. By taking board seats on several companies and deploying a diversified approach to its portfolio companies, the venture capital firm has been able to identify various synergies among its portfolio companies, proving Iter Investments to be a value-added investor for its portfolio companies.

"We have seen an incredible amount of investor interest over the past year, and combined with the continued progress in R&D and clinical trials, confirms our view of the great potential for the psychedelics industry," said Velarde. "We're looking forward to continuing to serve the funding gap between psychedelic drug research and mass commercialization while aiming to offer portfolio companies what we consider to be expert guidance to support their growth and success."

