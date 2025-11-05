Iter Opus Launches Reg CF Campaign on Wefunder to Revolutionize Workforce Tech

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iter Opus Corporation today announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign on Wefunder (https://wefunder.com/iteropus/) to support the continued growth of its flagship platform, Levii.io, a private, intelligent career concierge, workforce development tool bringing a human element back into the hiring process. The campaign invites both accredited and non-accredited investors to join Iter Opus in transforming how careers are built and how workforces are developed through innovative, AI-driven technology.

Revolutionizing Workforce Technology

America's workforce loses an estimated $160 billion each year to inefficiencies in hiring and skills alignment. Levii.io was built to close that gap. The platform connects individuals and organizations through personalized career pathways and values-based matching, replacing outdated job board models with a human-centered approach. It empowers candidates to find roles aligned with their skills and ambitions while giving employers data-driven insights to improve workforce planning, hiring, and retention.

"Our mission is to make hiring deeply human again," said Andrew Dimock, CEO and Co-Founder of Iter Opus. "Levii.io uses AI to build meaningful relationships, not transactions—helping employers plan, grow, and train their workforces while empowering individuals to actively shape their careers."

A Platform Built for People and Progress

Iter Opus was founded to fix the inefficiencies that leave skilled workers unseen while companies struggle to fill critical roles. Levii.io replaces keyword-driven algorithms with ethical, privacy-first AI that understands people beyond their résumés.

Key Differentiators:

Privacy-First Design: Eliminates public profiles and social feeds.

Eliminates public profiles and social feeds. Ethical AI: Matches candidates and employers through shared values, not ads.

Matches candidates and employers through shared values, not ads. Workforce Intelligence: Integrates hiring forecasts and skill-aligned pipelines into one unified platform.

Compliance & Investor Access

This offering is made under Regulation Crowdfunding under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Investments in this offering are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk. The securities offered will not be registered under the Securities Act or state securities laws (unless an exemption applies) and cannot be resold except under certain limited conditions. The offering is available to both accredited and non-accredited investors subject to the investment limits prescribed by Reg CF. Prospective investors should review all offering documents including the Form C and risk disclosures on the Wefunder platform.

About Iter Opus Corporation

Founded in Rochester, NY, Iter Opus is a mission-driven technology company advancing the intersection of AI and workforce development. Its platform, Levii.io, delivers private, human-centered career matching and employer insights empowering individuals and organizations alike to reach their full potential. The Company is headquartered in Rochester, NY, with a distributed team spanning product design, AI, and workforce strategy.

Learn more at wefunder.com/iteropus and iteropus.com.

Media Contact:

Stacy Garnett | Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected] | 585-207-1017

