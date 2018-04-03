Iterable Announces New AI Capabilities at Annual Conference, Activate

"Activate is not just for Iterable customers. It's for any marketer who wants to learn from the world's most innovative brands and respected thought leaders on omni-channel marketing strategy and tactics that will earn them engaged, loyal, profitable customers. It's a hot topic in the growth marketing community, and we're thrilled that the event was sold out well ahead of today."

To better support the future of omni-channel marketing, Iterable announced during the Activate conference keynote presentation several new product capabilities. This included new Artificial Intelligence (AI) functionality called the "Iterable Intelligence Suite."

Iterable announced the following new capabilities:

Iterable Intelligence Suite: Iterable Intelligence Suite is an AI-led optimization platform comprised of three components:

Send Time Optimization: Using proprietary algorithms, Iterable now has the ability to optimize the best time and day to send messages. This new feature automatically determines the best time for optimal customer engagement based on unlimited behavioral and event data, allowing you to send messages when they are most likely to engage.



Channel Optimization: Machine learning identifies and designates which message channel the customer is most likely to engage and convert with, whether it is email, mobile, or web.



Frequency Optimization: Marketers now have the ability to determine the right frequency, on a per-channel basis, to send messages to a user based upon the frequency that the customer is most likely to convert.

Iterable Insights: Iterable Insights includes new and enhanced dashboards, analytics, and reporting capabilities. Iterable Insights provides data-driven marketers the ability to view at-a-glance campaign performance metrics and uncover specific insights regarding recurring campaigns, omni-channel workflows, and overall send times. Iterable customers can now successfully generate custom reports to help them understand which workflows and campaigns are the most effective during a specified time, enabling them to improve metrics on various channels around engagement, conversion, and retention.

About Iterable

Iterable is the growth marketing platform that powers true omni-channel relevance at scale. Iterable helps companies like Zillow, Curology, Rocksbox, Box, and others that create omni-channel relevance, resulting in 700% ROI. Visit iterable.com for more information.

