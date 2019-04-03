Iterable Appoints Go-To-Market Veteran Jeff Samuels as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterable , the leading growth marketing platform for cross-channel customer engagement, announced today that it has named Jeff Samuels as Chief Operating Officer. Samuels will be responsible for scaling go-to-market operations across the company and serve as a Board Observer on Iterable's Board of Directors. Samuels brings a proven track record of excellence in scaling organizations and driving revenue growth to Iterable's already-seasoned leadership team.

"Iterable is on a mission to connect people with products that bring them joy, and I am excited for Jeff to bring his passion and operational excellence to our team," said Justin Zhu, CEO of Iterable. "Jeff's leadership will be key to help evolve our enterprise strategy and bring our solutions to customers all over the world."

Samuels has spent the majority of his career leading infrastructure and cloud-focused businesses. Prior to joining Iterable, he served as Global Vice President of Cisco's multi-billion dollar Security business. Samuels joined Cisco through its acquisition of OpenDNS, where his leadership helped establish cloud security as a new enterprise software category. Samuels has held numerous executive-level product, marketing, and GM roles in the security, web hosting and communications industries.

"Marketers have always been in search of their holy grail: a solution that can ingest and dynamically respond to massive amounts of real-time data to deliver optimal customer engagement across all channels," said Samuels. "Iterable's platform truly changes the way marketers work. I'm excited to join this great team to accelerate customer adoption and solidify Iterable's place as a market leader."

Iterable's integrated, cross-channel platform empowers brands to deliver seamless, personalized customer engagement across email, push, SMS, in-app and more, with unparalleled data flexibility. Iterable recently raised $50 million in its Series C round and serves over 300 top brands around the world, including Zillow, Box, and SeatGeek. Over 600 attendees are expected at Iterable's growth marketing conference, Activate , which takes place April 22-24, in San Francisco.

About Iterable

Iterable is the growth marketing platform that enables brands to create, execute and optimize cross-channel campaigns with unparalleled data flexibility. Leading brands, like Zillow, SeatGeek, DoorDash, and Box, choose Iterable to power world-class customer engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. Iterable was founded in 2013 and is backed by Blue Cloud Ventures, Index Ventures, CRV and other top-tier VCs. Visit iterable.com for more information.

