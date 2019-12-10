Iterable Raises $60 Million to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of the Modern Growth Stack

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 / PRNewswire/ -- Iterable, a cross-channel growth marketing platform, today announced the close of a $60 million Series D funding round of primary capital led by Viking Global Investors , with participation from several key investors from Iterable's $50 million Series C funding round earlier this year: CRV, Index Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Harmony Partners, and Stereo Capital. This second round of financing in less than 12 months brings Iterable's total capital raised to over $140 million.

"Deploying the modern growth stack is no longer a secret strategy reserved for Silicon Valley startups. Mainstream companies around the world are adopting highly integrated best-of-breed solutions and leveraging their own data—in real time—to achieve growth and customer engagement never seen before," said Justin Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Iterable. "Iterable is at the core of this stack: Our customers are consolidating email service providers, mobile point solutions and homegrown messaging systems into one platform, using Iterable to gain a unified view of their customers. With Iterable, brands have one platform to create, run and iterate on the best way to engage with each customer across their lifecycle."

This announcement caps off a tremendous year of growth at Iterable: the company opened new offices in London and Denver to house its expanding workforce, launched its metadata-driven individualization engine, Iterable Catalog , and was also recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Cross-Channel Campaign Management, Q4 2019 report. In addition, over 1,000 attendees joined Iterable at its signature growth marketing conference, Activate, in San Francisco and London. Most importantly, Iterable continued to help the largest and most compelling brands reach their growth objectives, adding hundreds of enterprise customers to its client roster, including Priceline, Evernote, Care.com and Fender.

"Iterable has helped our team ignite a digital transformation of our brand, and we're excited to see how their exponential growth will enable our own," said Matt Annerino, VP of Growth, CRM & Media at Fender. "As a core platform in our marketing stack, Iterable allows us to maximize engagement, retention and lifetime value."

Iterable will use this new funding to further expand the core platform, invest in emerging engagement technologies and scale its global offices across San Francisco, New York City, Denver and London.

About Iterable

Iterable is the growth marketing platform that enables brands to create, execute and optimize cross-channel campaigns with unparalleled data flexibility. Leading brands, like Zillow, SeatGeek, and Box, choose Iterable to power world-class customer engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. Visit iterable.com for more information.

