Iterable Recognized in '2018 Bay Area Best Places To Work'

This prestigious accolade represents the value employees place on the exceptional workplace Iterable has created. This announcement comes on the heels of a record year of growth for the Company as it continues building the next generation omni-channel marketing platform. Founded in 2013, Iterable has raised $32M in funding from CRV and Index ventures, serving more than 200 customers globally.

"At Iterable, we continue to invest in our team and our culture to enable every single person to do the best work of their careers and ultimately provide outstanding service to our customers," said Justin Zhu, CEO of Iterable. "We place high value on entrepreneurship, professional development and wellbeing, and strive to provide each of our employees with the right resources to become leaders in their fields. We're honored to have been recognized as a great place to work as we continue our exciting journey."

About Iterable

Iterable is the growth marketing platform that powers true omni-channel relevance at scale. Iterable is trusted by the world's leading brands including Zillow, Curology, Rocksbox and Box, to create omni-channel relevance, resulting in 700% ROI. Visit iterable.com for more information.

About 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

