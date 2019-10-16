Iterate's Strategy and Curation Team Grows as Demand for Innovation Expands

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Iterate expanded to its deep expertise in the area of startups, technology, and business. Iterate's Curation team provides analysis and recommendations to solve innovation challenges for its enterprise members.

This team is the core engine that drives Iterate's engagements: developing strategic roadmaps, advising innovation and market trends, curating startup technologies, and conducting due diligence on M&A opportunities.

The team brings a unique perspective and rich insights into different industries such as retail, luxury, fashion, beauty, and pharmaceutical. As technology progresses into a cloud-native, data dominated, AI-powered, IoT world, Iterate has the insights to identify key opportunities and innovate quickly.

Brian Sathianathan, Iterate's co-founder and Chief Digital Officer, heads the team, which is based out of Silicon Valley with research support out of Pune, India.The Silicon Valley team includes Julian Dean Morais, Solomon Ray, and Dr. John Selvadurai. The research support team includes Nikita Bawadekar, Kumar Gaurav, Prajakta Kumbhar, and Zeenat Rangwala, led by Pranesh Krishnamurthy.

To expand its pool of knowledge and experience, the team welcomed ex-Apple Product Management Team Lead, Julian Dean Morais, to its innovation team. During his seven-year tenure at Apple, Julian managed a team of product managers, analysts, and engineers, responsible for building data strategy and analytics for the anti-fraud team of data scientists. Previously, he built his own consulting firm providing data architecture and strategy consulting for Apple, Cisco, Intuit, Paypal and Qualcomm. Julian holds an Executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He also holds an undergraduate degree in Computer Science.

This follows the addition of Solomon Ray to the team. Solomon has extensive experience in management consulting, startups, and engineering. He has worked at companies such as Samsung, Applied Materials, and Xerox PARC, advised seed-stage startups and consulted large enterprises. Solomon holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from UCLA and an MBA from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University.

Iterate's proprietary software allows it to build on that human expertise, using AI to monitor trends in areas of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, machine learning, big data, blockchain, and more. Iterate then selects the best technology within up-and-coming startups from around the world, tests the technology, evaluates the teams and ensures they are ready for enterprise innovation. The results are proven technologies and innovation wins for dozens of enterprise members.

CONTACT: hello@iterate.ai

SOURCE Iterate.ai