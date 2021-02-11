Iterative Scopes Announces Partnership with Eli Lilly and Company to Advance AI Applications for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Clinical Trials

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterative Scopes, a leading Artificial Intelligence in Gastroenterology provider, today unveiled a partnership with Eli Lilly and Company. Despite significant advancements in our understanding of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) pathophysiology and target identification, progress in IBD research is hampered by variability in the human interpretation of endoscopic severity. Both companies recognize the need to integrate novel methods of interpreting and integrating visual data into the assessment of clinical trial endoscopic endpoints, reducing clinical trial costs, and speeding the assessment of clinical trial data. The initial focus of this collaboration is to work together to advance machine learning algorithms being developed by Iterative Scopes to improve upon current endoscopic clinical trial endpoint assessments, with the goal of advancing the use of AI applications for IBD clinical trials.

"Unidimensional IBD disease activity scores were developed when our ability to integrate multiple data sources was limited or nonexistent. Machine learning and other artificial intelligence methodologies allow us to integrate multiple data streams into one comprehensive picture of inflammation so we can better understand our patients' needs and accelerate development of medicines. We are excited to take the first steps in this direction with Iterative Scopes," said Lotus Mallbris, VP Immunology Development at Lilly.

"It has been a huge privilege to work alongside the world-class team that Lilly has put together, with the common goal of harnessing machine learning and computer vision to standardize and democratize access to precision medicine for IBD patients as they face life-changing clinical decisions," said Jonathan Ng, Founder and CEO of Iterative Scopes. "This collaboration is an important boost to Iterative Scopes' efforts to take the collective learnings from the journeys of thousands of patients. Channeling this data into providing the best possible clinical decision for each and every IBD patient."

About Iterative Scopes

Iterative Scopes is a gastrointestinal data company, working to deliver AI toolkits to the practice of gastroenterology in order to provide real-time, actionable insights to providers and the life sciences. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the company has since raised $13M in funding and is based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

