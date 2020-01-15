Iterative Scopes Closes $5.2M Seed Fundraising Round

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterative Scopes, a Gastroenterology AI company with a focus on applying computer vision analytics to complex endoscopy problems, today announced the closure of a $5.2 million seed round - bringing the total amount raised to over $7 million dollars. The financing was led by Wavemaker Partners and joined by Tau Ventures, p5hv, Okta co-founder Freddie Kerrest, and a number of family office funds.

The investment will enable progress through clinical trials and commercialization of its proprietary computer vision technology in 2020.

"We invested in Iterative Scopes because they impressed us with identifying a strong need, building an execution-focused team, and creating a differentiated product," said Amit Garg, Managing Partner of Tau Ventures.

"We are excited to move forward into our next phase of development with an all-star team and investors. We are on track to deliver a number of products into the Gastrointestinal endoscopic suite, working alongside physicians to improve patient outcomes," said Jonathan Ng, CEO of Iterative Scopes.

Iterative Scopes is a software-only gastrointestinal data company, working to deliver AI toolkits to the practice of gastroenterology, to provide real time actionable insights to providers. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the team works with over 40 medical centers and hospitals to develop physician centric models of care.

Wavemaker Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2003 and dual-headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore. Wavemaker Partners has over US$335M in assets under management.

Tau Ventures is an AI-first seed firm based in Silicon Valley focused on supporting startups that are typically 9-18 months from product-market fit, providing a hands-on approach to helping them get there.

