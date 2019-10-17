Itero Group, LLC Announces Selection to Receive HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itero Group, LLC is proud to announce they have been selected to receive the U.S. Department of Labor 2019 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award at the official ceremony on November 6, 2019. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.



The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program implements the requirements of Public Law 115-31, the HIRE Vets Act of 2017 signed by President Donald J. Trump on May 5, 2017. By meeting the criteria required for a Platinum Medallion Award, Itero Group, LLC demonstrated a model of patriotism worthy of praise as well as a recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace.



"Itero Group has tremendous respect and admiration for the men and women who have served in our military," stated Erin Brahms, CEO. She continued, "We are committed to supporting our Veterans by hiring and advancing their careers through training. Itero Group is honored to be recognized for our initiatives with the Platinum Medallion Award."



Learn more about Itero Group, LLC at http://iterogroup.com/ and on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Itero Group, LLC is a certified Women's Business Enterprise and a member of the Partner Training Network with Scrum.org.



Learn more about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program and criteria for recognition by visiting https://www.hirevets.gov/



