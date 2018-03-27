Itero Group, LLC Certified As A Women's Business Enterprise (WBE)

WBE certification is awarded to organizations where a woman or women have majority ownership and control. Certification is a rigorous process that includes a lengthy application, review of financial and business information, and an on-site business visit.



The WBE certification allows the business to compete for work set aside for woman and minority-owned businesses in the federal and private sectors. By including women-owned businesses among their vendors, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

"The WBE certification and partnership with WBENC reinforces our commitment to set an example for women in the technology field and continuing to deliver satisfaction to our clients," said Itero Group CEO, Erin Mckenzie Brahms. President, Teresa Bailoni added, "This distinction also affords us a tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion of our portfolio."

About Itero Group:

Itero Group, LLC is led by Entrepreneurs who believe in the meaning of the word. To revise, renew, iterate. Itero Group specializes in Agile Innovation, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, and Customer Experience. Itero Group, LLC is a certified Women's Business Enterprise and a member of the Partner Training Network with Scrum.org.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification.

