Itero Group, LLC Earns Designation as Great Place to Work®-Certified™ in 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itero Group, LLC announces the achievement of becoming a Great Place to Work®-Certified™ company, demonstrating the consistently positive experience offered to its employees. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The certification is a significant accomplishment and is awarded based on validated employee feedback gathered directly through the Great Place to Work®'s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work®-Certified™," says Terri Bailoni, President at Itero Group. "We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their careers. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers."

"We congratulate Itero Group, LLC on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work®. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work®-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best Workplaces™ list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

Find Itero Group, LLC's listing on the Great Place to Work® site at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7022440.

Itero Group, LLC is a certified Women's Business Enterprise and a member of the Partner Training Network with Scrum.org. Itero's solutions build organizational agility and encompass: Process, Modern Engineering Practices, Product Development, Coaching, and Training. Learn more about Itero Group, LLC at http://iterogroup.com/ and on social media: Facebook and LinkedIn.

