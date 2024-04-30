ITERRO ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENT TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BALATON, Minn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterro, Inc. (previously The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc.), a Minnesota-based producer of medical-grade chitosan, restaurant-quality shrimp, and premium pet food ingredients, has announced the addition of Dr. Kevin Croston to its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2024. Dr. Croston joins the Company's existing six-member Board of Directors, representing the Company's lead shareholders.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Croston to our Board of Director team," said Brian Knochenmus, Chairman of the Board and CEO at Iterro. "Dr. Croston's extensive knowledge in medical trauma care and his entrepreneurial spirit will make him a great addition to our board. He will bring a needed depth and breadth of medical experience into our boardroom."

Dr. Croston spent the last 31 years of his career at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, MN. He most recently held the position of Chief Executive Officer for over nine years. Prior to that, he was the Chief Medical Officer, President of Physician Services, and held the position of Surgical Director of Trauma at North Memorial Health. He is currently an Executive Committee Member and Chairman of the Trauma Center Association of America. Dr. Croston earned his Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science in Biology (cum laude) degrees from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD. He completed his general surgery residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN and is a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons.

This announcement comes as Iterro continues to raise the capital required to build its first large-scale shrimp production facility, Madison Bay Harbor, in Madison, SD. "We are no longer 'just a shrimp company' and continue to learn how amazing our medical application chitosan is each day," said Knochenmus. "We are taking major steps forward, with our continued focus on breaking ground in Madison. Adding the experience and expertise of Dr. Croston to our Board supports our focus on chitosan and the future growth of this Company."

"I was honored by the invitation to serve on the Board of Directors at Iterro. I was able to tour Balaton Bay Reef, the Innovation Center, and was impressed by the team and the facilities. I am most amazed by trū Chitosan as there is nothing in the world like it. I am excited to be a part of identifying applications for trū Chitosan in the medical and pharmaceutical segments," said Dr. Croston.

About Iterro, Inc.

Iterro (pronounced "ih-TEHR-oh") is a global leader in the sustainable production of pharmaceutical and medical device applications chitosan, restaurant-quality shrimp, and high-protein pet food ingredients. Powered by their revolutionary Tidal Basin® collective technologies, Iterro uses vertical indoor farming techniques to cultivate and harvest shrimp and its molted shell tissue with unprecedented productivity, 100% of which is commercialized across its three industry verticals (trū® Chitosan, trū® Shrimp, and trū® Protein).

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Graven

[email protected]

330 3rd Street

Balaton, MN 56115 USA

www.iterrolife.com

SOURCE Iterro