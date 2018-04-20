Iterum Therapeutics Presents Data on Prevalence of Resistant Infections and Activity of its Novel Antibiotic Sulopenem

Impact of Initial Inappropriate Antibiotic Therapy on Outcome for Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Due to Antibiotic Non-Susceptible Enterobacteriaceae

The authors reviewed the records of 4,792 patients given oral antibiotics for uUTIs. Data on culture susceptibility, patients requiring a second antibiotic, and hospitalizations were recorded. They concluded:

Greater than 20% of patients with an outpatient UTI receive an antibiotic to which their pathogen is resistant

Compared with episodes due to susceptible strains, prescribing an oral antibiotic to patients with outpatient UTI to which their pathogen is resistant is more likely to result in a second antibiotic prescription within 28 days and more than twice as likely to result in a hospitalization [(34% vs 19%, p<0.001; and 12.2% vs 5.6%, p <0.001, respectively)]

The 28-day antibiotic re-fill rate did not differ significantly by baseline pathogen or initial antibiotic prescribed

Poster 1527

Antimicrobial Activity of Sulopenem in the Urine of Healthy Volunteers

Bactericidal activity against all E. coli and K. pneumoniae , including the OXA-48 producing organism, was evident in all urine samples tested indicating potent antimicrobial activity of sulopenem in the urine

Taking oral sulopenem with food resulted in higher sulopenem concentrations in the urine

Concentrations of sulopenem in the urine remained above the MIC of target pathogens for the entire duration of dosing

Poster 2147

Impact of ESBL-Positivity and Quinolone Non-Susceptibility on Outcome for Inpatients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections: A Multicenter Evaluation in the US

Patients more likely to have cUTI caused by antibiotic resistant uropathogens are those with diabetes mellitus, renal failure and/or paralysis or admitted from long-term care or rehabilitation facilities

Overall, patients with cUTI caused by resistant pathogens have a higher ICU admission rate and unadjusted mortality rate

Prescription of inappropriate empiric antibiotic therapy was most frequently a result of β-lactam use and also observed in 29% of patients when quinolones are prescribed

Inappropriate empiric antibiotic therapy resulted in an increase in length of stay and increased total cost of care

"The finding that one-in-five uncomplicated UTIs is caused by a multi-drug resistant pathogen is significant and instructive," said Dr. Michael Dunne, chief scientific officer at Iterum Therapeutics. "These and other data clearly show the need for new clinical approaches and therapies against resistant pathogens that are rendering traditional oral antibiotics ineffective."

"We believe sulopenem, which is being developed in oral and intravenous forms, has considerable potential as an important new treatment option to help patients and physicians better address infections caused by resistant pathogens."

