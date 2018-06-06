Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data on Prevalence of Resistant Infections and In Vitro Activity of its Novel Antibiotic Sulopenem

Impact of Initial Inappropriate Antibiotic Therapy on Outcome for Outpatient Urinary Tract Infection Due to Fluoroquinolone Non-Susceptible Uropathogens

In U.S. patients, quinolone non-susceptibility is seen in over 20 per cent of isolates from the urinary tract, driven primarily by resistance in E. coli and P. mirabilis .

and . Over the subsequent 28 days, patients with a quinolone resistant pathogen who received a quinolone for an uncomplicated urinary tract infection were twice as likely to require another antibiotic prescription or be hospitalized and receive antibiotics.

Poster 569 , June 10

Sulopenem Activity Against Enterobacteriaceae Isolates from Patients with Urinary Tract Infection

Sulopenem demonstrated potent in vitro activity against organisms commonly implicated in urinary tract and intra-abdominal infections, including those caused by ESBL-producing or quinolone non-susceptible pathogens.

Poster 570 , June 10

Prediction of Sulopenem Activity Against Enterobacteriaceae Using Ertapenem as a Surrogate

Sulopenem demonstrated potent activity for Enterobacteriaceae with MIC 90 results ranging from 0.06 to 0.25 μg/mL for E. coli , Klebsiella species and P. mirabilis .

with MIC results ranging from 0.06 to 0.25 μg/mL for , species and . It may be possible to use ertapenem susceptibility test results as a surrogate to predict sulopenem activity.

Establishment of breakpoints for sulopenem will help better understand the potential clinical application of these findings.

Poster 568 , June 10

In Vitro Activity of Sulopenem, an Oral Penem, Against Escherichia coli Isolated from Urine Specimens of Patients Across Canada in 2014-2016

Sulopenem demonstrates potent in vitro activity against urinary isolates of E. coli .

activity against urinary isolates of . The in vitro activity of sulopenem against urinary isolates of E.coli was unaffected by concurrent non-susceptibility to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole or ciprofloxacin.

activity of sulopenem against urinary isolates of was unaffected by concurrent non-susceptibility to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole or ciprofloxacin. The in vitro activity of sulopenem against urinary isolates of E.coli was unaffected by the presence of ESBL or AmpC enzymes, or MDR phenotypes.

activity of sulopenem against urinary isolates of was unaffected by the presence of ESBL or AmpC enzymes, or MDR phenotypes. Sulopenem may represent a valuable treatment option for urinary E. coli with various antimicrobial resistance phenotypes, warranting further surveillance and clinical development.

"Quinolones, the most commonly prescribed class of antibiotics for treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, are resulting in clinical failures at an alarming rate," said Michael Dunne, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Iterum Therapeutics. "Given the resistance to quinolones in the community, new treatment strategies, including new antibacterial therapies, are urgently needed."

"We believe sulopenem, with its spectrum of in vitro activity has considerable potential as an important new treatment option, in an oral and intravenous formulation, to help patients and physicians better address infections caused by resistant pathogens."

