ITEX Announces the Financial Closing of Sunlight Manor

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ITEX is pleased to celebrate the financial closing of Sunlight Manor Apartments in Beaumont, TX. The planned renovation will include exterior brick repair, stairs and railings, siding, and window and door replacement, as well as upgrades to the living units, kitchens, and bathrooms of the second-floor units.

The renovation project, which has a total allowance of $8,542,745.00, will begin with the repair or replacement of brick that is visually damaged on the building. The exterior brick will also be repointed as needed. In addition, the renovation will include the repair of chipped or cracked concrete stair treads and landings, as well as the repair or replacement of metal hand railings.

The siding and gutter repair and replacement, along with the window and door replacement, will also be a part of the renovation project. The living units on the second floor will be completely renovated, including the demo of all units down to sheetrock and the installation of a lightweight gypcrete self-leveling subfloor. The wall and ceiling texture, as well as drywall, will be repaired and replaced as needed. New interior doors, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom vanities will also be installed.

The renovation of the kitchens and bathrooms on the second floor will involve the demo of all units down to sheetrock and the installation of a lightweight gypcrete self-leveling subfloor. In the kitchens, new stained plywood cabinets, granite countertops, and pantry shelves will be installed, while in the bathrooms, damaged tub surrounds will be replaced and bathtubs will be resurfaced. Both kitchens and bathrooms will also receive new stained plywood vanities.

"We are very excited to announce the financial closing for the upcoming renovation of Sunlight Manor Apartments," said Dakota Courville, Director of Real Estate Investment and Development for ITEX. "This project reaffirms our dedication to enhancing and investing in our communities."

