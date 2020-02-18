iText Group and IDRsolutions Announce Strategic Partnership

GHENT, Belgium, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgium-headquartered iText Software is in full swing to bolster its ambitious growth plans. iText has geared up its R&D efforts to bring to market new solutions, with strategic technology partnerships playing a pivotal role.

"The development of new technologies, the heightened focus on big data and the many digital transformation initiatives have brought PDF technology to an enterprise-level consideration. It is our mission to remain at the forefront of all these fascinating evolutions," Yeonsu Kim, CEO at iText Group, explains. "True to our roots, we will always strive to serve developers and our clients with the latest innovative technology to meet their needs. Collaboration with leading players is an excellent way of enhancing our value for our users."

The role of PDF is growing in the document management industry. The popular format is transforming into a data container, which makes PDF increasingly more deployed for data analysis, data security, and data manipulation purposes, and even in robotic process automation.

"We focus on utilizing robust technologies to deliver reliable and feature-rich PDF technology to our users and our clients." Tony Van Den Zegel, VP of Growth Strategy at iText Group, adds: "We are therefore excited to work with IDRsolutions to offer our clients additional functionality to support their digital document workflows and their data management capabilities."

"iText and IDRsolutions share a great heritage in providing compelling PDF technology to the market," says Mark Stephens, founder and CEO, at IDRsolutions. "With the integration of our products into iText technology, developers will have access to a single and more powerful PDF library to integrate in their workflows and applications. We're very proud that iText has chosen us to partner with, and we look forward to the cooperation."

iText is a fast-growing technology company. The company's flagship product is an open source software library to create and manipulate PDF documents in Java and .NET (C#). There are currently millions of iText users, both open source and commercial. They span the fields of technology, financial, public, government and health care sectors including many of the Fortune 500 companies. iText has dedicated international teams with offices in Belgium, Singapore and in the USA.

